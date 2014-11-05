Cavaliers grow cold, Blazers roll

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For seven flawless minutes Tuesday night at the Moda Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t miss, going 10-for-10 from the field.

“But I kept thinking, ‘They’re going to miss one,'” Portland Trail Blazers forward Nicolas Batum said. “I’ve never seen a team shoot 100 percent the whole game.”

Sure enough, the Cavaliers missed one. And another. And they never found their groove again in a 101-82 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Guard Damian Lillard went for a game-high 27 points and added seven assists and six rebounds for the Blazers (2-2). Guard Wesley Matthews contributed 21 points and six rebounds, and center Robin Lopez added 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting to go with six rebounds.

Forward Kevin Love collected 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (1-2), but he had far too little help. Forward LeBron James finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and guard Kyrie Irving contributed only nine points and five assists on a 3-for-17 shooting night.

After making their first 10 shots, the Cavaliers struggled from the field the rest of the game, finishing at 36.5 percent (31-for-85).

“We just had too many mistakes,” James said. “We’re a team that’s coming together for the first time, and we have to clean those up.”

The Blazers shot 49.3 percent (37-for-75), won the rebound battle 48-41, committed only 12 turnovers and held Cleveland to 28 percent shooting after the first seven minutes.

“That looked like the team we need to be,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We withstood their early barrage, stayed with our schemes on coverages, and over the next 3 1/2 quarters, we did a great job defensively. It was a solid win at both ends of the court.”

Stotts used the 6-foot-5 Matthews to defend the 6-8 James for large portions of the game. James made only four of 12 shots from the field and scored two points over the final three quarters.

“I just wanted to make everything difficult,” Matthews said. “He is arguably the best player in the game. He’ll go down as one of the greatest to ever play. I wanted to contest his catches and his passes, don’t give him free runs, free cuts. Try not to let him get into any kind of rhythm.”

Lillard, meanwhile, was in sync after averaging 13.7 points and shooting 26.8 percent from the field through the first three games.

“It’s the same game I’ve been playing,” said Lillard, who shot 6-for-13 from the field, including 5-for-10 from 3-point range. “The only difference was, the shots just went in.”

The Cavs came out smoking, sinking their first 10 shots from the field -- including five from 3-point range -- to take a 27-20 lead. The Blazers responded with a 9-0 run to jump in front. Cleveland took a 34-31 advantage into the second quarter.

“A lot of the shots they made were shots we could live with,” Lillard said. “LeBron hit a couple from really deep, but offensively, we had rhythm. We moved the ball well. We got good looks, and we actually made them.”

With Lillard and Lopez leading the way, Portland rallied to go ahead 55-50 at halftime. Lillard had 15 first-half points, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range, while Lopez had 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting before the break.

After its initial flawless run of shooting, Cleveland made just nine of its last 34 shots before the break and wound up at 43.2 from the field by halftime. Portland, meanwhile, shot at a 52.5 percent clip (21-for-40) and ruled the boards 26-19 through intermission.

Portland started the second half with a 12-4 run to extend a five-point halftime lead to 67-54. The Cavaliers whittled the margin down to 76-69 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blazers kept up the pressure, and when they stoked their advantage to 92-74 with 3:55 to play, the issue was decided.

“I don’t think we brought it, to be honest,” first-year Cleveland coach David Blatt said. “I don’t think we brought intensity. I don’t think we brought any type of mindset to defend. That caught up with us, because the ball’s not always going to go in.”

NOTES: Cleveland F LeBron James scored 10 points or more in a 575th consecutive game, moving into a tie with Karl Malone for third on the NBA’s all-time list. Michael Jordan holds the record at 866. ... James’ 11 points represented his lowest scoring total since Decembers 2008. ... Portland’s victory was its seventh in its past eight meetings with Cleveland. ... F Kevin Love, making his first trip home as a Cavalier, got tickets from each of his teammates for the game. “Nobody was allowed to say no,” James said with a laugh. ... Long-time European coach David Blatt, a Boston native in his first season coaching the Cavs, on transitioning to the NBA: “I feel comfortable. I tell the guys all the time, one thing I‘m doing real well with is the language. I’ve been on top of that.”