Trail Blazers end skid with upset win over Cavaliers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers were coming off an 0-5 road trip and were without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. The Cleveland Cavaliers are everyone’s pick to win the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

“Anybody see that coming?” asked coach Terry Stotts after the Trail Blazers’ 105-76 rout of the Cavaliers Saturday night at the Moda Center. “That’s one of the things I love about the NBA. Anything can happen.”

Guard Allen Crabbe scored 21 of his career-high 26 points in the first half as Portland (12-20) snapped a five-game losing streak. Guard CJ McCollum had 16 points and six assists, forward Meyers Leonard added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists while center Mason Plumlee collected 11 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Blazers.

Forward Kevin Love scored 13 points and forward LeBron James contributed 12 points, five assists and four rebounds for Cleveland (19-9) before departing late in the third quarter with the issue already decided.

“Throw it in the trash,” James said of the Cavaliers’ second loss in two days. “Nothing good we did tonight, besides the third team.”

The Cavaliers shot .364 from the field a night after firing at a season-low .316 clip in an 89-83 loss at Golden State.

“We were lacking in energy, lacking in approach and flat as all get-up,” Cleveland coach David Blatt said.

Portland shot .461 from the field and .409 from 3-point range and won the points-in-the-paint battle 44-24.

The Blazers led through all but the game’s first minute. The difference was 29 points at halftime, and the Blazers were in front by 34 points late in the game.

Crabbe made 7 of 12 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to stake Portland to a 63-34 halftime lead.

“I didn’t shoot the ball well on the road trip,” said Crabbe, who had eclipsed his previous career high of 19 points by halftime. “I was struggling a lot. I just told myself, ‘I‘m due for one, man.’ I had two days off, got to relax, got my legs back. It was a good night.”

Portland’s lead was 78-46 after a McCollum free throw midway through the third quarter. Blatt soon removed his starters, and they were not to return.

Portland got off to a 13-4 lead, McCollum (seven) and Crabbe (six) combining for all the points. The Blazers hiked the margin to 34-12 after one quarter as Cleveland made only 5 of 20 shots and committed seven turnovers.

The Blazers increased the difference to 40-16 before the Cavaliers answered with an 8-0 spurt that cut it to 40-24. It was as close as they would get; Portland responded with an 11-0 run for a 51-24 advantage.

The Cavaliers were playing the second of back-to-back games and without point guard Kyrie Irving, who sat out the game to rest a knee that was surgically repaired in the offseason.

“There’s something to be said for that, but we still have to come out and play a basketball game,” Love said. “There was no reason for it be like it was tonight.”

NOTES: Portland is 8-3 against Cleveland since the start of the 2010-11 season. ... The Trail Blazers had no turnovers in the first half, the first time that has happened since March 2012, and finished with eight. They came in ranked next-to-last in the NBA in turnovers (15.6 per game). ... Portland F Ed Davis (ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... Portland G Damian Lillard missed his third straight game with plantar fasciitis. ... Portland entered the game having lost eight of the last 10 games. Cleveland had won six in a row prior to the loss at Golden State on Christmas Day. The Cavaliers shot a season-worst .167 from 3-point range (5 for 30) against the Warriors. “We got a lot of good shots that we just didn’t make,” Cleveland coach David Blatt said. “I don’t feel we really have to correct. We have guys who can shoot the ball, and they have to shoot it.” ... Blatt on Portland’s third-year G CJ McCollum, averaging 20 points per game: “He made a big jump and has played impressive basketball up to this point. Give the kid a lot of credit for that.”