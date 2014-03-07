Preview: Cavaliers at Bobcats

The Cleveland Cavaliers are desperately trying to make it a race for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference but can’t seem to string together enough wins. The Cavaliers will try to avoid a three-game slide when they open a string of four of five on the road at the Charlotte Bobcats on Friday. The Bobcats are one of those teams lingering toward the bottom of the top eight in the East that Cleveland is attempting to track down.

The Cavaliers ended February with eight wins in 11 games but began March with a pair of losses in poor defensive efforts against Memphis and San Antonio. The setbacks kept them 3 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks in the No. 8 spot and 4 1/2 back of the Bobcats. Charlotte pulled out of a three-game slide with one of its most impressive victories of the season — a 109-87 home triumph over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in which center Al Jefferson posted his second straight 30-point outing.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (24-38): Cleveland got a big piece of its offense back in Wednesday’s 122-101 loss to the Spurs when Dion Waiters (knee) came back from a seven-game absence and matched Kyrie Irving with a team-high 24 points. “I felt good,” Waiters told reporters. “I just got stiff when I came out of the game. I have to find ways to keep it loose.” The Cavaliers are still waiting on guard C.J. Miles (ankle) and C Anderson Varejao (back) but rookie forward Anthony Bennett (knee) is working his way back and scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 13 minutes against San Antonio.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (28-33): Jefferson went for 34 points and eight rebounds in the win over the Pacers after posting 38 points and 19 boards in a loss to the Miami Heat in the previous game. “I think everybody needs to question the Eastern Conference voting on why Al Jefferson wasn’t on the All-Star team because he is one of the best in the game,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel told reporters. Jefferson is averaging a double-double at 21.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the season and is shooting 67.7 percent from the floor over the last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bobcats G Gerald Henderson (calf) has missed two straight games and will not play Friday.

2. Cavaliers C Spencer Hawes is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds in seven games since joining the team at the trade deadline.

3. Charlotte has taken three straight in the series, including a pair of six-point wins in November.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 96, Cavaliers 92