Preview: Cavaliers at Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat two highly-regarded teams at home and look to show they can perform as well on the road when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Cavaliers conquered Brooklyn on opening night and held on to edge Minnesota 93-92 on Monday at home while dropping their two road tests by an average of 10.5 points. Milwaukee has been without injured guards Luke Ridnour and Brandon Knight, managing a victory over winless Boston in three tries.

The Bucks are enjoying a balanced output, with five players averaging in double figures scoring, while coach Larry Drew attempts to find the right rotation and starting lineup. Former No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving, who averaged 25.8 points in four games against Milwaukee last season, leads the Cavaliers in scoring and assists while injury-plagued center Andrew Bynum continues to show progress. Bynum recorded 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks in a season-high 19 minutes during the victory over Minnesota.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (2-2): C.J. Miles contributed two big performances off the bench, including his 19-point effort against Minnesota, and stands second in scoring behind Irving at 14.8 per game. Power forward Tristan Thompson is third in scoring (13.3) and leads the team in rebounding (8.8) while recording a pair of double-doubles. The Cavaliers have allowed an average of only 91.3 points but could use more offense from guard Dion Waiters, who is shooting 33 percent from the field and scoring 9.5 points.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (1-2): Knight (hamstring) played two minutes in the opener and Ridnour (sore back) has yet to play while rookie Nate Wolters has averaged 10 points and 6.7 assists in their place at point guard. Drew will have to work those two back into the lineup, and power forward Ekpe Udoh could return Wednesday after missing the first four contests with a knee injury. Center Zaza Pachulia leads the team in scoring (13.0) and rebounds (7.7) while former San Antonio guard Gary Neal averages 12.7 points.

1. The Bucks’ bench has outscored their opponents’ reserves in all three contests and 161-84 overall.

2. Cavaliers F Anthony Bennett, the first overall pick in the 2013 draft, is 0-for-15 from the field with 13 rebounds while averaging just under 13 minutes.

3. Milwaukee has allowed an average of 38.3 points in the second half of its first three contests.

PREDICTION: Bucks 102, Cavaliers 100