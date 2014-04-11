Preview: Bucks at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were officially eliminated from the playoff race in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday, making Friday’s showdown with the host Milwaukee Bucks a battle for lottery position. The Bucks are nearly assured of finishing with the worst record in the NBA and are losers of six straight as they begin the final stretch of the regular season. The Cavaliers are trying to hold off the slumping New Orleans Pelicans for the ninth-most ping-pong balls.

Cleveland put together a convincing run with wins in five of six games bridging March and April but was done in by losses to Atlanta and Charlotte last weekend before the Hawks’ win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday put the final nail in the Cavaliers’ playoff dreams. The Bucks were never in the race and have spent the last month trying to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers for the top position in the draft lottery and are three games behind the 76ers in the standings with four left. Milwaukee’s status is not keeping it from being competitive, and the Bucks took the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers to the wire before falling short the past two games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (32-47): Cleveland is saying all the right things about remaining competitive over the last few games. “I feel good about the direction that we’re going,” coach Mike Brown told reporters after a 122-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. “Again, I think we have to keep understanding that every time we step out, we gotta grow, we gotta get better and our guys have shown that so far. We need to have a good practice (Thursday) and a good shoot-around and play the right way against Milwaukee so that we can continue making steps forward.” Kyrie Irving was limited to eight points in the win over the Pistons but played only 23 minutes thanks to a big lead.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-64): Milwaukee nearly pulled off an upset of Indiana on Wednesday, though the Pacers rested all five starters in the contest. The Bucks are getting solid minutes from the likes of Jeff Adrien and Khris Middleton, who are playing their way into the team’s future. Adrien was picked up in a trade from Charlotte earlier this season and was one of the least-heralded players in that deal but is thriving in expanded playing time, hauling in 17 rebounds Wednesday. Middleton scored a team-high 13 points in a 93-78 loss at Cleveland in the last meeting Jan. 24.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland has taken two straight and four of the last five in the series.

2. Milwaukee G Brandon Knight is averaging 19.6 points in the last five games but is just 5-of-28 from 3-point range in that span.

3. Irving averaged 26 points and eight assists in the first three meetings.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 102, Bucks 99