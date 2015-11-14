Preview: Cavaliers at Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t winning by much, but they continue to find themselves on the right side of the score. The Cavaliers put an eight-game winning streak - the last seven by 10 points or fewer - on the line when they visit Milwaukee on Saturday.

A fourth-quarter rally allowed Cleveland to turn an eight-point deficit with under 10 minutes remaining into a 90-84 win Friday in New York, finishing the game on a 6-0 run. LeBron James continued to carry the Cavaliers with his third 31-point effort in the last four games, and the five-time MVP has averaged 14.5 points in the fourth quarter over the past two contests. The Bucks also closed strong but came up a point short in a loss at Denver on Wednesday, wasting a season-high 53.2 percent shooting effort. James averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Cleveland took three of four meetings last season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (8-1): Mo Williams’ basket with 41 seconds left on Friday night put Cleveland ahead to stay and he added four more free throws in the final 18 ticks to cap a 20-point showing. The streaky veteran has 49 points on 15-of-22 shooting in the last two games and owns a 49 percent mark from the floor, which would represent the best mark of his 12-year career if he can keep it up. His hot start has allowed the Cavaliers to withstand the absence of star guard Kyrie Irving and post the best nine-game opening since 1976-77, when they also started 8-1.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (4-5): Milwaukee hopes to have point guard Michael Carter-Williams back from an ankle injury that has robbed him of the last five games. Carter-Williams was averaging 15 points and 7.3 assists through the first three contests of the season - all losses - and had 30 points and eight helpers in the last meeting with Cleveland last April. When he returns he will play alongside Jabari Parker - who returned from ACL surgery the game after Carter-Williams was hurt - for the first time.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers SG Matthew Dellavedova has made at least one 3-pointer in each of the eight straight wins while shooting 42.9 percent from the arc.

2. James (25,146) needs 47 points to pass Jerry West and claim 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

3. Bucks PF Greg Monroe is averaging 18.3 points on 60 percent shooting and 10.7 rebounds over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 101, Bucks 97