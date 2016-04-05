Preview: Cavaliers at Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are close to wrapping up the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs and can move closer when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Cleveland, which has won three consecutive games, holds a 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place Toronto Raptors with five games remaining.

Forward LeBron James spoke about transitioning into playoff mode in late March and is displaying it by averaging 28.6 points, 9.6 assists and 8.9 rebounds over the past seven games. “I think he’s been leading by example knowing that the playoffs are coming up and we have to get ready for this stretch and take every game and every practice serious to get better going into the playoffs,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters of James’ approach. “I think he’s done a great job of setting the tone for us.” James had 31 points in Cleveland’s 112-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday when shooting guard J.R. Smith (season-best 27 points) and forward Kevin Love (25) also had big performances. Milwaukee has lost six of its last eight games after suffering a 102-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (55-22): Point guard Kyrie Irving is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest due to an ankle injury. Irving was injured against the Atlanta Hawks last Friday and missed Sunday’s game against Charlotte, and it certainly appears prudent for Cleveland to take the cautious approach and let Irving heal. Matthew Dellavedova started in Irving’s place and could use the extra playing time as he is just 4-of-24 shooting over the past four games.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (32-45): Shooting guard Khris Middleton sat out Sunday’s game due to pain in his left thigh and it marked his first missed contest of the season. Middleton has proven to be highly durable in his three seasons with the Bucks as the game was only the fourth one he missed since joining the club. Coach Jason Kidd is hopeful Middleton will be back in the lineup against the Cavaliers as his team-best 18.2 scoring average was badly missed against the Bulls.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers have won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Cleveland has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.

3. Milwaukee G Jerryd Bayless (knee) will likely miss his third straight contest.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 112, Bucks 104