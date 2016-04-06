Cavaliers 109, Bucks 80

MILWAUKEE -- JR Smith scored 21 points and LeBron James and Kevin Love added 17 each as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 109-80 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night at the Bradley Center, extending their winning streak to four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with his franchise-record sixth triple-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, but the Bucks never had anything close to resembling a chance against the Cavaliers, who shot 54.7 percent from the floor and made 18 of 36 3-point attempts.

The Cavs hit 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter alone to jump out to an early 16-point lead.

They’d knock down 10 in the first half with seven coming from Smith and three more from Love as Cleveland went ahead by as many as 27 points and took a 67-43 lead into halftime.

While his teammates were lighting up the scoreboard, James had a relatively quiet evening, scoring just eight points in the first half but those points came on 4-of-4 shooting as the Cavs connected at a 65.8 percent clip.

Jabari Parker finished with 19 and Johnny O‘Bryant added 12 for Milwaukee, which shot 39.1 percent from the field while hitting 4 of 16 3-pointers.

Cleveland preserved its four-game lead over Toronto for the top overall spot and home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs (56-22) have four games remaining while the Raptors (51-25) have five left in the regular season.

NOTES: After missing Sunday’s game against Charlotte with a sprained right ankle, Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving went through a shootaround on Tuesday morning and showed enough improvement to return to the starting lineup against the Bucks. ... Irving’s return sends G Matthew Dellavedova back to the bench. Dellavedova had six points and nine assists starting in place of Irving against the Hornets. ... Bucks G Jerryd Bayless remains sidelined and missed a third straight game because of a hyperextended right knee. With only five games remaining this season and the Bucks looking to provide minutes to Rashad Vaughn and Tyler Ennis, the free agent-to-be Bayless could be shut down for the season. ... SG Khris Middleton was also out for Milwaukee, his second straight game on the sideline because a bruised left thigh. He had started the Bucks’ first 76 games this season before being scratched just before tipoff on Sunday against the Bulls.