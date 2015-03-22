J.R.Smith, Cavs shoot down Bucks

By Andrew Wagner, The Sports Xchange

MILWAUKEE -- J.R. Smith was open -- wide open -- about as open as you can be in an NBA game, so when his 3-point attempt - his third in as many possessions - went through, he just kind of shrugged his shoulders.

“I had just hit (two) in a row, and then to leave me wide open, I was just like ‘what did you think was going to happen,'” Smith said. “Fortunately, they did. They called a time out and then we just ran away with it.”

Run away with it, the Cavs did. Smith finished with 23 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. His three in a row in the fourth capped off a 26-5 spurt for Cleveland, which cruised to a 108-90 victory over the Bucks Sunday afternoon at the Bradley Center.

“When I know J.R. got it going, which has been a lot for us, you just keep giving him the ball,” said forward LeBron James, who finished with 28. “He’s got a hair trigger and it’s great to have him on your side.”

Cleveland’s run helped erase a painfully slow start. The Cavs trailed Milwaukee by one after the first quarter then shot just 32 percent in the second to go into halftime down, 53-44. The Bucks extended the lead to 11 early in the third before the Cavaliers finally showed some signs of life.

And then, James took over.

The shooting guard ripped off six straight points late in the quarter, finally tying the game at 73-73 on a put-back with 44.2 seconds left in the quarter. He finished with 28 and scored 17 over the final 13:54 - equaling the Bucks’ total output during that same stretch.

“He just turned it up a little bit,” Bucks guard Khris Middleton said. “He wanted to get his teammates and himself going, and he did.”

Guard Iman Shumpert’s driving layup sent the Cavaliers into the final quarter up 75-73, and Smith’s third 3-pointer made it a 15-point game with 6:19 to play.

“The first and second quarter, we just kind of relaxed and waited until after halftime,” Smith said. “We can’t do that, we can’t play down to other teams’ level. We have to play to the level that we expect to be at. Being a quote-unquote championship-caliber team, we have to play a certain way all the time.”

Cleveland hit five 3-pointers in the final quarter and finished with 13 for the game on 31 attempts. The Cavs shot 50 percent overall and were 24 for 40 from the field in the second half.

Milwaukee shot 54 percent for the game but was just 3 of 12 from beyond the arc and gave up 28 points on 23 turnovers.

“We’ve done that all season,” said head coach Jason Kidd, whose team has lost six in a row. “That puts our defense in a bad situation and a lot of pressure on your defense and when you’re playing against good teams, you’re going to be playing from behind a lot.”

All five Milwaukee starters scored in double figures. Point guard Michael Carter-Williams led the way with 19 while Middleton and small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 each.

NOTES: Milwaukee has lost six in a row and 13 of its last 16. The Bucks began Sunday under .500 (34-35) for the first time since Dec. 27, when they were 15-16. ... In his 12 previous career games against the Bucks, Cleveland PG Kyrie Irving was averaging 25.3 points on 51.7 percent shooting and had made 38.9 percent of his 3-point attempts. He scored 20 points Sunday on 9-for-19 shooting from the field, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. ... Bucks SG Khris Middleton averaged 19.4 points and was 24 of 48 from beyond the 3-point arc in his last 10 games before Sunday, when he scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 1 of 2 from long range. ... The Cavaliers had not won in Milwaukee since Dec. 22, 2012, and overall, had dropped nine of their last 10 meetings at the Bradley Center. ... The teams split their first two games this season. ... Cavs assistants Jim Boylan and Larry Drew both served as head coach of the Bucks; Boylan finished out the 2012-13 season after Scott Skiles was fired and was replaced last season by Drew, who was fired over the summer to make way for current Bucks coach Jason Kidd.