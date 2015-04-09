EditorsNote: fixing formating

Cavs clip Bucks to clinch division crown

MILWAUKEE -- The King added a little more bling to his crown Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers clinched the Central Division title and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs thanks to forward LeBron James, who capped off his 21-point effort with a stone-cold 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds to play that locked up a 104-99 victory over the Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

”It means a lot for the simple fact that I know how hard it is to win in professional sports,“ James said on clinching the division. ”To be able to win the division and put a banner in our building means something to all of us because it’s not guaranteed every year.

“We understand that we have bigger goals than this, but along with those goals we have accomplishments that we can’t take for granted.”

The first major accomplishment of the second LeBron Era didn’t come easily for Cleveland, which led by 15 early in the third quarter.

Related Coverage Preview: Cavaliers at Bucks

Milwaukee rode a 12-0 run to make it a 61-58 game with 5:17 to play in the quarter and after the Cavaliers caught their breath, center Zaza Pachulia tied the game by converting a three-point play with 2:54 left. Shooting guard Khris Middleton put the Bucks ahead with a nifty reverse layup but the Cavs still went into the fourth up 74-72.

Milwaukee took one more lead when guard Jerryd Bayless converted a three-point play with 8:04 left, but the Cavs responded with a 14-6 run to go up 97-89 with 3:11 to play.

The Bucks made it a one-possession game in the final minute, but James’ 3-pointer and three free throws from Irving closed it out.

“He went for the kill shot, and he got it,” said Bucks coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd was pleased with his team’s effort Wednesday, especially the game-high 30-point performance by point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who hit 13 of 22 shots and dished out eight assists in 36 minutes.

His tone, though, changed noticeably when asked about the absence of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took part in shoot around and was dressed and on the bench Wednesday, but did not enter the game.

”Coach’s decision,“ Kidd said in response to several queries and attempts at elaboration. ”I thought it was a great game by the kids. It’s a two-point game, we miss a shot in the paint, couldn’t convert. It’s a two-point game, we’re on defense and the best player in the world makes a tough 3. The guys played at a very high level, yes, they put themselves in a position to win.

“That’s first and foremost the most important thing, not asking me stupid questions about why Giannis didn’t play.”

Milwaukee shot an even 50 percent from the field. The Bucks only turned the ball over 12 times -- compared to 18 for the Cavs -- but were outrebounded by a 44-32 margin and went 6-of-18 from beyond the arc while Cleveland made 11-of-34.

“Those guys that participated in the game tonight did their job and put themselves in a position to win a game against a very talent team,” Kidd said.

After scoring nine in the first quarter, James was largely quiet over the next two, scoring just two points. Irving helped pick up the slack, though, and had 17 of his game-high 27 in the second quarter to send Cleveland into halftime up, 52-44.

Along with James and Irving, the Cavs also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from forward Kevin Love and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Tristan Thompson.

Guard J.R. Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

NOTES: The division title is Cleveland’s fourth overall and first since the 2009-2010 season. ... The Cavaliers had lost eight of their last ten games in Milwaukee, but took both games there this season and won the season series. Cleveland hadn’t won consecutive road games against the Bucks since Nov. 29, 2008-Dec. 6, 2009. ... Bucks PG Michael Carter-Williams tied his career high Wednesday, by making 13 field goals (on 22 attempts) in a 30-point effort. ... Since the All-Star break, the Cavaliers have gone 18-5. ... Bucks C Zaza Pachulia finished with 19 point and 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. That’s the most for Pachulia since he recorded 21 double-doubles during the 2005-06 season with Atlanta.