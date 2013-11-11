Preview: Cavaliers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are still attempting to hit their stride and reach the .500 mark as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Chicago routed winless Utah in its last game and former MVP Derrick Rose is still working on rounding his game back into form. Cleveland is coming off a double-overtime victory over Philadelphia in which point guard Kyrie Irving scored the winning basket with 0.6 seconds left to cap off a 39-point outing.

Rose is averaging just 14.4 points and shooting 32 percent while averaging more turnovers per game (five) than assists (four). “I’m not worried about it,” Rose said after the win over Utah. “I can’t force anything. The worst thing to do is really try to go out there and force it. That’s just not my game.” The Cavaliers tinkered with a three-guard alignment in Saturday’s victory over the 76ers and the trio of Irving, Dion Waiters (24) and Jarrett Jack (20) combined for 83 points.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (3-4): Irving also had 12 assists in the contest, in which he made the sixth game-winning basket of his three-year career. He has 29 assists against just six turnovers over his last three games and he also continues to evolve as a go-to player. Irving missed attempts to win the Philadelphia game in regulation and at the end of the first overtime before scoring the game-winning hoop in the second OT. “When the game was on the line, we put it in his hands so he can have the opportunity to go and get it and he got it for us,” Cavaliers coach Mike Brown said.

ABOUT THE BULLS (2-3): Though Chicago defeated Utah by 24 points, there was concern over the 22 turnovers – several of them unforced – that the Bulls committed. “Right now, that’s what we got to focus on next,” forward Luol Deng said. “But as long as guys are turning the ball over trying to make aggressive plays, I think I’m OK with it. But it will all come together.” Deng had his best all-around game of the season against the Jazz with 19 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls had won 11 straight games against Cleveland before the Cavaliers won in Chicago in last season’s fourth and final meeting.

2. Chicago PF Carlos Boozer has recorded a double-double in two of the past three games and is averaging 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds.

3. The Cavaliers are averaging 10 steals, led by Waiters (14 in seven games).

PREDICTION: Bulls 89, Cavaliers 85