Preview: Cavaliers at Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers experienced a sharp turnaround while tying the series and look to take a 2-1 edge when they visit the Chicago Bulls in Friday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cleveland also gets shooting guard J.R. Smith back from a two-game suspension for hitting Boston’s Jae Crowder in the opening round.

The Cavaliers controlled Game 2 after succumbing in the opener as LeBron James rebounded from a subpar performance to record 33 points and eight rebounds in a 106-91 victory. “There wasn’t one possession where he wasn’t dominant,” point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters. “When he has that mindset, he’s the greatest player playing our game right now.” Chicago trailed by 20 points after the opening quarter in Game 2 and was never really in the contest as guards Jimmy Butler (5-of-14) -- named the league’s Most Improved Player on Thursday -- and Derrick Rose (6-of-20) both had poor shooting efforts. Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said the defense and rebounding will need to be better in Game 3 in addition to the shooting.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Smith returns just as the status of guard Iman Shumpert becomes uncertain after he suffered a groin injury in Game 2. Shumpert is averaging 18.5 points and made eight 3-pointers in the first two games of the series and insisted afterward that he would play but coach David Blatt told reporters the determination will be made on game day. “Time for one of those miracle 48-hour recoveries, that’s what we’re hoping for,” Blatt told reporters. “He’s obviously a very, very important player for us.”

ABOUT THE BULLS: Rose is shooting 37 percent in the series but more disturbing is that he hasn’t shot a single three throw over the past three games. “I can’t think about that,” Rose told reporters. “I don’t even want to talk about that. But I’m playing and if they’re not calling it, they’re just not calling it.” Power forward Pau Gasol will be seeking a bounce-back game after having just 11 points and four rebounds in Game 2 after producing 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in Game 1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers SF James Jones made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in Game 2 after missing all 10 of his field-goal attempts over the previous four games.

2. Chicago PG Aaron Brooks was 1-of-8 shooting in Game 2 and is 9-for-30 over the last six contests.

3. PF Tristan Thompson started Game 2 and collected 12 rebounds as Cleveland searches to make up for the loss of PF Kevin Love (season-ending shoulder injury).

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Cavaliers 91