Preview: Cavaliers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls began the season on the short list of the greatest challengers to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dominance of the Eastern Conference but look to be headed back to the lottery as the season winds to a close. The Cavaliers, who visit the Bulls on Saturday, are exactly where they expected to be atop the East as they tune up for a deep postseason run.

Chicago gave up 66 points in the second half of a 106-98 loss at Miami on Thursday that pushed the team to the brink of elimination. “We haven’t been able to put enough games where we play together with intensity and effort required on the defensive end,” Bulls center Pau Gasol told reporters. “In this league you’re going to have better or worse nights offensively, but defense is what’s going to give you a chance every single night. And we’ve relied too much on our offense, we just haven’t had the defensive mindset, nor emphasis on it.” The Cavaliers rested superstar LeBron James on Wednesday and had a four-game winning streak come to an end with a 123-109 loss at Indiana. Cleveland is playing its final road game at the Bulls before finishing out the regular season at home against Atlanta and Detroit.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (56-23): Cleveland’s path to an NBA title relies on a healthy contribution from Kevin Love, who managed 23 points in 19 minutes on Wednesday while playing through back pain. Love finished out March with five straight double-doubles and is averaging 20 points while going 14-of-28 from 3-point range in four games this month. “He is being a great basketball player,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters of Love. “He’s making quick decisions and doing what he is supposed to do, knocking down shots and setting great screens.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (39-40): Chicago needed a strong showing on a three-game road trip to stay in the race and won the opener at Milwaukee before getting trounced 108-92 by a depleted Memphis squad and falling off the pace in the fourth quarter against Miami. “No matter how talented you are, you don’t win based on talent,” Gasol told reporters. “You win based on desire, togetherness, effort, determination - things that are important.” The Bulls have dropped seven of 10 games since beating the Sacramento Kings on March 21 to move into the No. 8 spot.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers G Matthew Dellavedova is 8-of-31 from the floor in the last six games.

2. Bulls F Taj Gibson (ribs) missed his fifth straight game on Thursday and remains day-to-day.

3. Chicago took the first two meetings but Cleveland won the third 106-95 at home on Feb. 18 behind 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from James.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 110, Bulls 99