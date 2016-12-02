Preview: Cavaliers at Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers are suffering through their first losing streak of the season and now must visit a hungry rival in the second half of a back-to-back set when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Cavaliers followed a 17-point loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday with a 113-94 setback against the Los Angeles Clippers at home two nights later.

Cleveland, the Eastern Conference’s most prolific 3-point shooting squad, hit 9-of-24 on Thursday to snap their NBA-record streak of 16 straight games with at least 10 to begin the season. The Bulls had a 4-2 road trip and several days off before a visit from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but spoiled the positive vibes with a 96-90 loss. This marks the first encounter between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade since the latter joined the Bulls, but the former Miami Heat teammates and close friends have squared off 27 times previously. James is expected to wear a Chicago Cubs uniform before the game to settle a bet with Wade over the World Series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (13-4): Kyrie Irving scored 28 points in Thursday’s loss and Richard Jefferson hit four 3-pointers off the bench en route to his first double-digit effort (12 points) since the season opener. Irving traditionally has struggled against the Bulls, however, posting a scoring average of 17.4 points - 3.5 below his career mark - and a field-goal percentage of 36.5 in 14 career encounters. That’s his worst shooting percentage against any opponent, and it was even lower (31.4 percent) in his three games versus Chicago a season ago.

ABOUT THE BULLS (10-7): Jimmy Butler led the way with 22 points in the loss to the Lakers, but he was a big part of the overall problem with a 4-of-18 shooting effort and four turnovers - a far cry from his 40-point, one-turnover performance in a win over the club just 10 days earlier. The Bulls were 4-of-21 from 3-point range and entered Thursday ranked 29th in the league with 7.1 makes per game. Point guard Rajon Rondo recorded 14 points on Wednesday but is shooting only 28.6 percent at home.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago won three of the four encounters last season, including both games in the Windy City.

2. Cavaliers G/F Mike Dunleavy sat out Thursday’s game with concussion symptoms.

3. Bulls F Doug McDermott (concussion) has missed seven straight games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 106, Cavaliers 105