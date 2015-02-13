Rose scores 30 as Bulls topple Cavaliers

CHICAGO -- After two knee surgeries spoiled most of his previous two seasons, Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose finally is starting to feel like himself again.

Driving layups. Floating jump shots. Timely assists.

“It’s all coming,” Rose said. “I’ve got so many things I can go to while I‘m in the lane. I’ve just got to put it all together.”

Rose took a big step forward Thursday night, scoring 30 points and handing out seven assists to lead the Bulls to a 113-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chicago forward Pau Gasol added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 14th consecutive double-double, which is the best mark in the NBA this season. Forward Tony Snell contributed 22 points for the Bulls, who posted their fourth consecutive win. Chicago (34-20) also got 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists from center Joakim Noah.

Forward LeBron James led the Cavaliers (33-22) with 31 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field. Guard Kyrie Irving added 17 points for Cleveland, which lost for only the second time in 16 games.

Cleveland coach David Blatt said his team’s recent success outweighed one night’s disappointment.

“We can go into the (All-Star) break feeling good about our chances going forward,” Blatt said. “At the same time, (we have) the knowledge of several things that we can also improve on and do better. That’s a good place to be.”

A shallow frontcourt hindered Cleveland. Forward Kevin Love sat out because of an eye injury, and center Timofey Mozgov played in foul trouble for much of the game.

Against a smaller lineup, Rose took advantage. His aggressive drive in the final seconds of the third quarter gave the Bulls an 87-77 lead heading into the fourth. Rose sprinted past Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert and split two defenders in the paint for an up-and-under layup to increase the margin to double digits.

Rose added several other highlight-reel plays, including a spin move past Shumpert for a basket and several hard drives against Irving that led to layups or free throws. Rose shot 12-for-24 from the field but missed both of his 3-point attempts.

“The shooting is going to come,” Rose said. “That’s the last thing I need is when I really start knocking down a consistent 3-pointer. My layups are coming. My playmaking is coming. It’s just that every game that I play, I’ve got to put it behind me and go to the next game.”

The Bulls established a 55-48 halftime lead with a balanced offensive attack led by Rose, Gasol and forward Taj Gibson, each of whom scored in double digits before the break. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter but closed the half with an 11-3 run.

Chicago led 30-26 at the end of the first quarter behind 12 points from Gasol, who made five of his first eight shots from the floor. The Cavaliers opened the game with an 8-3 advantage before the Bulls responded with an 11-1 run.

“We’ll watch this game after the All-Star break and see what we can improve on,” Irving said. “We’re going to go on this break winning 14 of our last 16, and we’ll get rested.”

Noah said he and his Bulls teammates need to maintain a high level of intensity when they return. He smiled and shook his head when asked whether Thursday’s victory and a four-game winning streak indicated that the club turned a corner.

“No,” Noah said. “Because any time you feel like you have it figured out, that’s when it comes back and bites you. I’ve been in this league long enough to know that.”

James had four assists to break a tie with Hall of Famer John Havlicek for the second-most assists by a forward in NBA history. James, 30, has 6,118 career assists, 18 shy of surpassing Scottie Pippen for the league record.

NOTES: Cavaliers F Kevin Love did not play because of an eye injury that he sustained Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Love was diagnosed with a right corneal abrasion and complained of blurred vision after he was struck by Heat G Mario Chalmers during a battle for a rebound. ... Bulls F Jimmy Butler did not play because of a right shoulder strain. Butler is scheduled to make his first NBA All-Star Game appearance Sunday as a reserve for the Eastern Conference, but his playing time could be limited because of the injury. ... Cavaliers F Tristan Thompson replaced Love in the starting lineup and scored 10 points. Thompson, 23, has made 12 starts this season after starting all 82 games in each of the previous two seasons. ... Bulls G Kirk Hinrich (left turf toe) missed his third consecutive game.