Preview: Cavaliers at Celtics

The Boston Celtics took the reigning NBA champions to double overtime before falling just short on Friday and are hoping to get over the hump when they host the other NBA finalists. The Celtics, who bounced back from that loss to the Golden State Warriors by knocking off Charlotte on Saturday, will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers began their playoff run last spring by sweeping Boston in the first round and kicked off a two-game road trip with one of the more impressive victories of the season by crushing Orlando 111-76 on Friday. “I just thought we played a full game, from the very beginning, all the way throughout,” Cleveland coach David Blatt told reporters after watching his team shoot 56.9 percent from the field. Boston is emerging as more of a threat to the Cavaliers than they were last season and impressed with their effort at Charlotte one night after the tough loss to the Warriors. “(Friday) was an emotional loss, whether we want to act like it or not,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “So to come back and play that way (Saturday) and get a win on the road against a really good team is a heck of a night.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (15-7): Cleveland got closer to full strength with the return of guard Iman Shumpert (wrist) on Friday but is still taking things slowly with Kyrie Irving (knee). The star point guard is practicing with the team and feels strong but is not expected to make his season debut on Tuesday. “We’d like him to work a few more days in practice,” Blatt told reporters of Irving, who averaged 23.3 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists against Boston in the playoffs.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-10): Isaiah Thomas had chances to win Friday night’s game at the end of regulation and overtime but came up short both times. The diminutive guard bounced back with 21 points and 13 assists in the 99-93 triumph over the Hornets to post his second straight double-double. “That’s one of my favorite things about Isaiah,” Stevens told reporters. “He really cares about winning and losing. He’s not down necessarily because of anything else, other than he wanted to make a shot to help us beat Golden State. The guy really cares.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas averaged 17.5 points on 33.3 percent shooting, including 3-of-18 from 3-point range, in the four-game series against the Cavaliers last April.

2. Cavaliers SG J.R. Smith (illness) sat out Friday and is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland F LeBron James is 24-of-39 from the field in two contests since taking one game off to rest.

PREDICTION: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 101