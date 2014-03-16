Preview: Cavaliers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers attempt to stretch their winning streak to 11 games when they face a team they traditionally struggle against. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 12 of the last 14 meetings with the Clippers as they arrive for Sunday’s road outing and are also looking to make a late charge for the last Eastern Conference playoff spot. A Los Angeles victory would match an 11-game winning streak by the 1974-75 Buffalo Braves as the second-longest in franchise history.

The Clippers are third in the Western Conference and suddenly only two games behind second-place Oklahoma City due to the hot streak. “Everybody right now is jockeying for position,” point guard Chris Paul told reporters. “For us, it’s not even about the streak, it’s just playing the right way.” Cleveland has won the first two contests of a three-game Western swing and is one of the teams trying to chase down the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks in the East. “There is really no time to just feel good about yourself,” forward Luol Deng told reporters. “You just have to understand the situation you are in. We won two games and are still behind in the playoffs, and that is the goal.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (26-40): Center Spencer Hawes has been a good fit since being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers and has five double-doubles in the last 10 games, averaging 17.1 points and 9.5 rebounds during the stretch. Hawes had 22 points and 13 rebounds in Friday’s victory over the Golden State Warriors to leave coach Mike Brown very impressed. “You talk about Spencer’s ability to keep finding ways to try and get a double-double,” Brown told reporters. “For him to get 22 and 13 is amazing, especially when you look at his athleticism – or lack of athleticism. He keeps trying to find a way because he’s so mentally tough and he works so hard.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (47-20): Paul tweaked an ankle during a 96-87 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday but plans to be on the floor against the Cavaliers. He scored 18 points despite the injury while Blake Griffin scored an even 20 for his 25th consecutive game of scoring 20 or more points. Griffin’s back pain flared up during the contest, but he also expressed that he will be fine to face Cleveland. Small forward Matt Barnes continues to play well with 11 consecutive double-digit outings and is averaging 16.1 points during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have lost five of their last six home meetings with Cleveland.

2. The Cavaliers limited the Clippers to 32.2 percent from the field while posting an 88-82 victory on Dec. 7.

3. Los Angeles G Jamal Crawford (calf) has missed six of the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 102, Cavaliers 96