Preview: Cavaliers at Clippers

LeBron James excelled in his second game back from injuries and now gets to see how his body reacts to a back-to-back as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. James missed eight games with back and knee injuries but dominated the Lakers with 36 points Thursday as Cleveland snapped a six-game losing streak. The Clippers recorded an impressive 100-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday behind 25 points from Jamal Crawford.

Despite a solid record, the Clippers have experienced consistency issues as they near the midway point. “We’ve been so up and down and inconsistent I don’t remember much,” point guard Chris Paul told reporters. “It seems like it’s been so much going on, we’re just trying to pile up wins. I don’t even know what our record is. I think right now I’m just more focused on how we’re playing.” The Cavaliers have won just two of their last 10 games and the victory over the Lakers got them back to the .500 mark.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (20-20): While James was scoring at will against the Lakers, point guard Kyrie Irving was back on his game with 22 points. Irving has scored 20 or more points in nine of his last 11 games but he struggled to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting in Tuesday’s loss against Phoenix before making 9-of-16 from the field against Los Angeles. Shooting guard J.R. Smith scored 14 points against the Lakers in his fifth game since being acquired and he has made 14 3-pointers – eight coming in one game against the Suns.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (26-13): Doc Rivers will be coaching his son after Los Angeles acquired guard Austin Rivers from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade that saw the Clippers send guard Reggie Bullock to the Phoenix Suns and swingman Chris Douglas-Roberts to the Celtics. Rivers was traded earlier this week from the New Orleans Pelicans to Boston and was reportedly told by the Celtics not to report. Rivers was unable to crack into the New Orleans starting lineup and the Clippers have an even stronger backcourt with starters Paul and J.J. Redick and an elite scorer off the bench in Crawford.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers PF Blake Griffin had 18 points against Portland, snapping a streak of four consecutive 20-point outings.

2. Cavaliers PF Kevin Love had 17 points and seven rebounds against the Lakers while battling back spasms and his availability is uncertain for the game against the Clippers.

3. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan was 8-of-8 shooting against Portland and had 17 points and 18 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Cavaliers 105