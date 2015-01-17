Cavaliers outlast Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- As much as Kyrie Irving and LeBron James hurt the Los Angeles Clippers, Tristan Thompson strangled much of the life out of them near the end.

Irving scored 37 points and James added 32 points and 11 rebounds, boosting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 126-121 win over the Clippers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Forward Kevin Love, who hobbled through Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, did not play because of back spasms. Thompson, though, more than replaced him, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland (21-20) won its second in a row after ending a six-game losing streak against the Lakers.

“I was proud of the collective effort that we had tonight on both ends of the floor,” said Irving, who was 12 of 18 from the floor and connected on five of seven 3-pointers. “It was a game you want to be a part of as a competitor.”

Thompson, who hit 10 of his 12 shots, delivered on a crucial three-point play with 46.4 seconds remaining. With Irving covered, James inbounded the ball to Thompson, who got a bucket inside and was fouled by Los Angeles guard J.J. Redick, giving Cleveland 122-115 lead. It turned out to be the difference in the game.

“It was set up to get Kyrie to the top of the play and make something happen,” said James, who scored 19 of his points in the second half. “But once I (saw) both of (the defenders) jump to Kyrie, I saw (Thompson) open, I just threw it to him and let him make a play. It’s about trusting your teammates.”

Forward Blake Griffin had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers (26-14), who lost their second in three games. Center DeAndre Jordan scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, forward Matt Barnes produced 17 points, and point guard Chris Paul had 15 points and 14 assists.

Guard Jamal Crawford hit two free throws to pull Los Angeles within 117-113 with 2:49 left. However, a jumper by Irving at 1:54 pushed the lead to six.

Paul connected on a jumper with 57.9 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to four again, before Thompson scored his critical bucket.

Griffin’s layup sliced the margin to 123-119 with 14.6 seconds left, then a basket by Paul drew Los Angeles to 123-121. Two free throws by guard Matt Dellavedova with nine seconds clinched the victory for the Cavaliers.

“They made a lot of shots, but we can also be a better defensive team than that,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I am sure they think they can be, too. They gave up 121 points. I do think we played very well offensively, as crazy as that sounds.”

There were 11 lead changes and six ties in the first half -- a total of 16 and 11 for the game -- before Los Angeles took a 64-61 lead at the break. The Clippers converted nine of 18 (50 percent) on 3-pointers to four of 11 (36.4 percent) for the Cavaliers. Cleveland, though, shot 58.1 percent (25 of 43) overall to 49 percent (25 of 51) for the Clippers.

Overall, Cleveland shot 55.4 percent (46 of 83) compared to 47.3 percent (43 of 91) for Los Angeles.

“We gave up 126 points,” Paul said. “I am guessing that is the most we have given up all year. You are not going to win too many games like that.”

Newly-acquired point guard Austin Rivers made his Clippers’ debut and NBA history when he entered the game late in the first quarter. Rivers became the first player to play for his father, Clippers coach Doc Rivers. He played 12 scoreless minutes, missing all four of his field-goal attempts.

NOTES: Clippers PG Austin Rivers said his mom Kris was a “wreck” when he spoke with her about playing for her husband and his dad, Doc. “She was calling me and saying ‘What if this happens or what about that,'” Austin Rivers said. “I just said ‘Mom, it’s not on anybody but me and him.’ At the end of the day, my job is to play and compete, and that’s it. I know my role here. I know Chris (Paul) and Blake (Griffin) are the leaders here.” ... Cavaliers G Iman Shumpert, who has yet to play since being obtained from the New York Knicks on Jan. 5 because of a dislocated left shoulder, is expected to begin practicing next week. ... Clippers forward Matt Barnes got into a verbal discussion late in the game boxer Floyd Mayweather. Barnes refused to discuss the incident after the contest. ... Cleveland hosts the Chicago Bulls on Monday. ... Los Angeles visits the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.