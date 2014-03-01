Preview: Cavaliers at Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a serious push toward a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and are carrying plenty of confidence following back-to-back impressive wins. The Cavaliers will try to make it three in a row when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Grizzlies are making their own playoff push in the West but dropped two of three, including a 113-107 loss at Oklahoma City on Friday.

Part of Cleveland’s confidence comes from a 114-104 victory over that Oklahoma City team on Wednesday, and it followed that up with a dominating 99-79 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Kyrie Irving posted his first career triple-double with 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in Friday’s win that drew the Cavaliers within 3 1/2 games of the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth spot in the East. The Grizzlies are 1 1/2 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 spot in the West.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (24-36): Cleveland is looking at a brutal stretch of games that will see it face eight teams with winning records over the next 10 games, including Western Conference powers San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State, the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Houston. Irving’s steady play has been a key to the last two wins, with the All-Star Game MVP averaging 26 points, 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds in the two triumphs. Irving is being forced to shoulder a heavier load with Anderson Varejao (back), Dion Waiters (knee) and C.J. Miles (ankle) all nursing injuries.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (32-25): Memphis learned just how good Irving is in Cleveland on Feb. 9, when the former No. 1 overall pick put up 28 points in handing the Grizzlies a 91-83 overtime loss. Memphis recovered from that to win four straight but fell at Charlotte last Saturday and has allowed an average of 108 points in the last two games. The Grizzlies shot 51.3 percent from the field on Friday, including 10-of-16 from 3-point range, but could not slow down Kevin Durant (37 points) in the 113-107 setback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies F Mike Miller is 14-of-24 from 3-point range over the last five games.

2. Cleveland has taken four straight from Western Conference teams.

3. Memphis G Mike Conley is shooting 30.6 percent from the field in five games since returning from an ankle injury.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 96, Cavaliers 91