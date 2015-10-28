Preview: Cavaliers at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies did not make any major changes after producing 55 victories in 2014-15 and will be tested immediately in their opener when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The biggest offseason news for Memphis was resigning All-Star center Marc Gasol, who was a consistent force while posting a career-best 17.4 points per game.

Zach Randolph gives the Grizzlies a solid one-two punch inside while Mike Conley has developed into one of the league’s top point guards. The Cavaliers come in off a 97-95 loss at Chicago on Tuesday to open their campaign while shooting just 40.4 percent from the field and getting 25 points and 10 rebounds from LeBron James. Cleveland will be without talented point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) indefinitely, but fellow All Star Kevin Love (shoulder) is back and scored 18 points in the opener. James averaged 22.5 points as Cleveland won both meetings against the Grizzlies by double digits last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (0-1): Guard Iman Shumpert joins Irving on the injured list, but power forward Anderson Varejao has returned after missing 56 games with a torn Achilles and played 12 minutes Tuesday. Guard Mo Williams, who poured in 19 points in the opener, and forward Richard Jefferson were added to the lineup in the offseason to provide more experience. Forward Tristan Thompson, who did not sign a contract until last week, scored two points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds against Chicago.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (2014-15: 55-27): Forward Jeff Green was acquired from Boston around the trade deadline last season and gives Memphis another scoring option along with guard Courtney Lee. Defensive standout Matt Barnes, veteran big man Brandan Wright and rookie forward/center Jarell Martin (foot injury) were added to the roster in the offseason. Versatile Tony Allen will also play a key role for the Grizzlies while Vince Carter starts his 18th season as another scoring option off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Conley needs 24 points to pass Shareef Abdur-Rahim (7,801) for third on Memphis’ all-time scoring list.

2. The Cavaliers won 13 games after trailing by double digits last season and were down eight with 1:15 left Tuesday before having a chance to tie in the final seconds.

3. The Grizzlies won six of their seven preseason games and held all of their opponents under 90 points.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Cavaliers 89