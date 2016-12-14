Preview: Cavaliers at Grizzlies

It will be a depleted Cleveland team that shows up in Memphis on Wednesday when the Cavaliers and Grizzlies complete a home-and-home set. Cleveland posted a 103-86 victory on its home floor Tuesday for its fifth straight win and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters afterward that forwards LeBron James and Kevin Love, along with point guard Kyrie Irving, won't travel for the rematch.

Irving is missing his second straight game due to tired legs and James made it clear he has no qualms about missing Cleveland's lone trip to Memphis. "My coach wants me to rest, I don't buck my coach. That's what he wants, and that's what we're gonna do," James told reporters. "I've been in this league 14 years. I shouldn't have to explain me sitting out a game or not playing games. I've played in every arena, including Seattle that's no longer (in the NBA). It's not like it's my first year. I've got 14 years." Memphis rested star center Marc Gasol in Cleveland and fell behind by 22 in the first half while watching a six-game winning streak come to an end. The Grizzlies have won five consecutive home games, including a 110-89 trouncing of the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (18-5): Shooting guard J.R. Smith made a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his season-best 23 points in the first half on Tuesday and he will be in the featured role with James, Love and Irving not with the club. Lue said Smith will be joined in Wednesday's starting lineup by guards DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert, forward James Jones and center Tristan Thompson after he decided there was no reason to stagger the rest days for James and Love. "You’ve got a home game. With two of the Big Three I know we can win that game," Lue explained. "It’d be hard to go down there and travel and ask one player to try and carry the team, especially the way our offense runs."

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (17-9): The decision to sit out Gasol sabotaged Memphis' attempt to win for the 14th time in 17 games and the club wasn't very competitive while missing the big man as well as point guard Mike Conley (back). "This was kind of marked on the calendar for a while," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale told reporters afterward. "We knew this stretch was coming with this back-to-back and we were going to have to make some decisions. The timing isn't perfect because (Gasol) is playing so well and with him getting Player of the Week and all, but it is what it is. We're thinking big picture and making sure he can sustain a full season." Veteran power forward Zach Randolph moved into the starting lineup with Gasol resting and scored 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers won four of the past five meetings after receiving 29 points and 13 rebounds from Love on Tuesday.

2. Liggins started in place of Irving on Tuesday and had just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in 32 minutes.

3. Memphis swingman Vince Center (hip) scored three points in 18 minutes on Tuesday after missing the previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 105, Cavaliers 88