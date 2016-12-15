Cavs fall to Grizzlies without James, Love, Irving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Center Marc Gasol posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-85 on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

The Cavaliers (18-6) played without LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving -- all of whom were rested and did not make the trip. Cleveland never led in the game and trailed by 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Memphis (18-9) got a game-high 20 points from guard Troy Daniels off the bench and he hit 4 of 8 3-pointers. Swingman Tony Allen finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals an assist and a block. Guard Toney Douglas chipped in 14 points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Swingman James Jones led Cleveland with 15 points off the bench and guard Kay Felder finished with 14. Forward Mike Dunleavy scored 11, guard DeAndre Liggins had 10 and center Tristan Thompson added seven points and 11 rebounds.

Trailing by 11 points at halftime, Cleveland opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to get within two at 47-45 with 9:07 left in the quarter after a jumper from guard J.R. Smith (eight points). But the Grizzlies outscored the Cavaliers 27-8 the rest of the quarter and led 74-53 going in the fourth.

Cleveland made 28 of 75 shots from the field for 37.3 percent and hit 9 of 25 from 3-point range for 36 percent. The Grizzlies were 35 of 81 for 43.2 percent and 12 of 23 from distance for 52.2 percent.

The Grizzlies had a 55-40 rebounding advantage and outscored the Cavaliers 20-3 on second-chance points.

Memphis led 47-36 at halftime and Cleveland was shooting 28.2 percent from the field and had made just 9 of 17 free throws (52.9 percent).

Gasol had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists through the first two quarters.

NOTES: Cleveland's decision to rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Memphis was the subject of much debate on national sports talk radio and cable TV sports shows. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Love has had "some back issues, LeBron has been tired with four games in six nights" and Irving had "tired legs." ... Memphis had rested C Marc Gasol on Tuesday in Cleveland. "It's all an inexact science," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "Teams are trying to figure out how to keep their guys fresh and healthy." Asked about the disappointment from paying customers, Fizdale said, "I get it from a fan's standpoint." ... After making just 4.8 3s per game last season, the Grizzlies were averaging 8.2 this season. .. Cavs F/C Tristan Thompson has the longest active consecutive regular-season games played streak in the NBA at 394.