Cavaliers maul Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Considering the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies each held the No. 2 seed in their respective conference, a great game on Wednesday night at FedExForum might have sparked some postseason speculation.

But the Cavaliers (47-26) cruised to a 111-89 victory and pretty much got what they wanted on offense with great ball movement while shutting down the Grizzlies defensively.

Point guard Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 24 points and forward Kevin Love posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds and added four assists and two blocks.

The Cavaliers simply played to a higher level.

“There’s just great karma to the game when you’re moving the ball,” said Cavs forward LeBron James, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “Against this team, 30 assists on 43 field goals is probably as great as you can get.”

That translated into Cleveland shooting 51.2 percent from the field (43 of 84). The Cavs also made 14 shots from beyond the 3-point line (14 of 34 for 41.2 percent).

“That wasn’t a small thing we did tonight,” Cleveland coach David Blatt said. “It looked easier than it was. We beat a very good team.”

Related Coverage Preview: Cavaliers at Grizzlies

This was the Cavaliers’ last game against a Western Conference opponent and they went 14-1 in their last 15 games against the West.

“It says we can compete with the best,” Love said.

The Grizzlies (50-22) trailed by 13 at halftime and were blown out in the third quarter when Cleveland scored 15 straight points to take a 26-point lead with 4:47 left in the quarter.

“It was an old-fashioned beatdown,” said Memphis guard Tony Allen (seven points, eight rebounds).

Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said, “Obviously, a tough night for the home team. That team over there is elite. They have a lot of multiple skilled players -- in my mind, three MVP candidates or guys who have been mentioned as MVP candidates.”

Besides the “Big Three,” Cleveland got 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block from center Timofey Mozgov. He was one of six players to have at least three assists.

Cavs guard JR Smith had 13 points and six assists and forward Tristan Thompson collected 11 rebounds and two points off the bench.

Center Marc Gasol led Memphis with 18 points. Reserve point guard Beno Udrih finished with 15 points and forward Jeff Green chipped in 11 points and five rebounds. Point guard Mike Conley had 10 points and five assists.

Memphis power forward Zach Randolph was just 2 of 8 from the floor for five points and had only three rebounds. Gasol, too, grabbed just three rebounds.

“We didn’t play good, including myself,” Randolph said. “It makes you have a sickness in your stomach because you know that you are better than that.”

The Cavs couldn’t have been much better.

“Every facet of the game we were locked in,” James said. “Our bigs had to set a tone and they did that.”

Cleveland had a 49-32 rebounding advantage and from the start was the more physical team.

“We were focused on having a defensive presence and intensity in the first quarter and we had that right from the get-go,” Blatt said.

The Cavaliers have won 24 of their last 25 games when scoring at least 100 points. Overall, they have won 28 of their last 34 games.

After a Jan. 13 loss at Phoenix, they were 19-20 and couldn’t be mentioned without the words “what’s wrong?” being in the same sentence.

“Early in the season, we weren’t the same team we are now,” James said. “I’ve always said it was a process.”

NOTES: Memphis reached 50 wins for the first time in history before the end of March. The Grizzlies have qualified for the NBA playoffs eight times in 14 seasons since moving from Vancouver to Memphis. ... In the last 32 games (since Jan. 13), Cleveland’s LeBron James is averaging 26.5 points on 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 6.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.2 minutes. James leads the NBA in points per game in the fourth quarter at 7.3. He has scored at least 10 points in the fourth quarter a team-high 15 times this season. ... Since Jan. 15, the Cavaliers owned the highest winning percentage (27-6, .818), road record (12-6, .667) and record against Western Conference teams (13-1, .929). ... Cavs PG Kyrie Irving is shooting a team-high 41.1 percent from 3-point range, 11th in the NBA. He was 17 of 30 (56.7 percent) in his last six games from long distance.