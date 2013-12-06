Preview: Cavaliers at Hawks

A couple of teams trying to improve their standing in the mediocre Eastern Conference square off Friday when the Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks, who hold down the No. 3 spot in the conference, had lost four of five before a 107-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and are after their first consecutive wins since Nov. 20-22. The Cavaliers have won back-to-back games for the first time all season since ending a season-high five-game skid.

Had the Hawks caught the Cavaliers a week ago, they might have viewed it as an easy win but Cleveland - which is 1-9 on the road - has played better recently and is coming off a 98-88 over Denver on Wednesday. “That’s the good thing about being in the East right now - and I‘m sure every other team feels the same - but we truly believe we haven’t played our best basketball,” Cavaliers coach Mike Brown told reporters. “Contrary to what anybody believes, I do feel like we’re getting better.” It’s the first of three meetings this season; the teams split four contests a year ago with each winning once at home and once on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (6-12): Cleveland has turned things around the past two games by buckling down at the defensive end. The Cavaliers held the Nuggets to 39.1 percent shooting - just the third time they’ve kept an opponent under 40 percent. While Kyrie Irving (20.8 points, 5.8 assists) continues to lead the Cavaliers, the improved play of Dion Waiters (17.5 points over the last four games) and Andrew Bynum’s increased role (17 points, 8.5 rebounds, three blocks over last two games) have been critical to the turnaround.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (10-10): Atlanta isn’t exactly an offensive juggernaut, but the Hawks have picked up the pace and topped 100 points the past three games after failing to do so in their previous seven. Four players average double-digit scoring with big men Al Horford (17.3 points, eight rebounds) and Paul Millsap (16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds) and point guard Jeff Teague (16.8 points, eight assists) leading the way. Millsap is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds over the past three games and has displayed a newfound touch from outside, going 7-for-14 from 3-point range over that stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta SF Kyle Korver has made a 3-pointer in 89 consecutive games and needs to hit one to break a tie with Dana Barros for the longest streak in NBA history.

2. Cleveland’s bench averages 37.8 points and has outscored the opponent’s reserves in 15 of 18 games.

3. Irving and Horford have scored in double figures in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Cavaliers 94