Preview: Cavaliers at Hawks

A preview of a potential Eastern Conference playoff showdown is on tap Friday when the Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks have won five straight and are running away with the East, but the Cavaliers are one of the contenders they might have to go through in the playoffs. Cleveland, which has won two straight and six of eight, is one of three teams battling for second place, far behind Atlanta.

The Hawks keep rolling along even when the odds are stacked against them — they erased an 18-point deficit in a 104-96 home win over Houston on Tuesday. “It’s a credit to our guys,” center Al Horford told reporters. “Guys were relentless, kept fighting.” The Hawks have won two of three meetings this season and four straight at home against the Cavaliers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (39-24): Cleveland is an NBA-best 20-4 since Jan. 15 and is coming off an impressive 120-112 win at Toronto on Wednesday. LeBron James (26.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds) continues to lead the charge, but Kyrie Irving (21.7 points, 5.3 assists) and Kevin Love (17 points, 10.2 rebounds) combined for 48 points against the Raptors. It marked only the sixth time this season all three stars topped 20 points in the same game.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (48-12): Atlanta is one of the top defensive teams in the league and has held all five opponents under 100 points during its winning streak. The Hawks also are one of the most balanced teams in the NBA with all five starters averaging double-digit scoring. Forward Paul Millsap (16.9 points, eight rebounds) and point guard Jeff Teague (16.8 points, 7.3 assists) lead the way, but Horford has averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 points over the past two games and Dennis Schroder has averaged 16 points and nine assists over those two contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Teague has scored in double figures in a career-best 30 consecutive games.

2. The Cavaliers have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 15 of their last 20 games, averaging an NBA-best 11.9 triples over that span.

3. Hawks SG Kyle Korver needs one 3-point field goal to tie Steve Nash (1,685) for 13th in NBA history.

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Cavaliers 97