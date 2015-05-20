Preview: Cavaliers at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are participating in the conference finals for the first time since the franchise relocated from St. Louis in 1968. Top-seeded Atlanta will look to add to its achievements when it opens the Eastern Conference finals against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Hawks won 60 games in the regular season and are trying to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the St. Louis-based version lost in 1961. The frontcourt of center Al Horford, forward Paul Millsap and small forward DeMarre Carroll will be a key trio as Atlanta attempts to slow down Cleveland forward LeBron James, who is averaging 26.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists in the postseason. James will most often be guarded by Carroll, who has stepped up offensively with seven 20-point outings in the postseason. The second-seeded Cavaliers will have Kyrie Irving on the floor after the point guard proclaimed that he will play in the opener despite still bothered by left knee and right foot injuries.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Irving’s injuries will be closely watched by Cleveland coach David Blatt, who is aware that Irving reiterated that he doesn’t want to miss any playoff games. Irving has made some progress in recent days but is still nowhere near top form as the knee injury also requires rest that he isn’t afforded with at this time. “I think that’s the biggest thing I get out of it. I don’t want to be on the sideline at all, especially preparing for a big stage like this,” Irving told reporters. “I want to be as close to 100 percent before Wednesday as I can be, so just doing the necessary things in order to do that.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Starting point guard Jeff Teague overcame a sluggish beginning to the series against Washington to average 20 points over the final three games while speedy backup Dennis Schroder excels at pushing the tempo. Schroder had back-to-back double-digit outings against the Wizards but then ended the series with back-to-back 3-of-12 shooting outings and coach Mike Budenholzer will look for ways to have Teague and Schroder on the court at the same time. “When those two guys play together, it gives you a second player that’s very comfortable, very accustomed, to being in pick-and-rolls with the ball in their hands – trying to get in the paint, attacking the basket and collapsing the defense,” Budenholzer told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta won three of the four regular-season meetings.

2. James averaged 23.7 points in three regular-season games against the Hawks – he missed one of the games Cleveland lost.

3. Cavaliers PF Tristan Thompson has three double-doubles in the past four games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 108, Hawks 99