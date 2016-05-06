Preview: Cavaliers at Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off the greatest 3-point shooting performance in NBA history and look to once again dismantle the host Atlanta Hawks in Friday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cleveland knocked down a record 25 3-pointers - the most in the regular season or postseason - while rolling to a 123-98 win that represents its 10th consecutive playoff victory over the Hawks.

Shooting guard J.R. Smith made seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points while point guard Kyrie Irving and small forward LeBron James each made four as the Cavaliers turned the arena into their personal shooting gallery. “(It) was a special night for all of us who played,” James told reporters afterward. “This league has seen so many great teams, so many great players and great shooters and for us to set an all-time record is truly special.” Atlanta was demoralized while facing a 74-38 halftime deficit and shooting guard Kyle Korver was in disbelief over what he was viewing. “When they put those shots down, I don’t know if anyone can beat them, to be honest,” Korver told reporters. “We were hoping that they’d start missing at some point.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Cleveland made 40 3-pointers over the first two games of the series with a supremely confident Smith leading the way by going 11-of-20 from behind the arc. “Honestly, I feel like that every time I play, to be honest with you,” Smith told reporters of his high confidence level. “Whenever I shoot the ball, I have confidence that it’s going to go in.” The Cavaliers made 18 3-pointers in the first half - eight in the opening quarter, 10 in the second - and 10 different players made at least one.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Atlanta faces a do-or-die situation in Game 3 and would like to avoid being swept in a playoff series by the Cavaliers for the second straight season. Coach Mike Budenholzer put on the brave face even though his team is reeling and appears to ready to cave. “It’s one game,” Budenholzer told reporters after the Game 2 trouncing. “They won their two games on their home court. Now we’re going home.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks backup PG Dennis Schroder had just five points in Game 2 after scoring a playoff career-high 27 in the opener.

2. James had 27 points in Game 2 to move into fifth place on the all-time playoff scoring list with 5,163 points, surpassing San Antonio C Tim Duncan (5,146).

3. Atlanta C Al Horford is averaging 10 points on 7-of-20 shooting in the series and has scored 10 or fewer points in five of eight games this postseason.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 112, Hawks 103