Korver sets 3-point mark as Hawks rout Cavs

ATLANTA -- Kyle Korver didn’t waste any time in setting the NBA record with a 3-pointer in his 90th consecutive game and the Atlanta Hawks made sure that it came in an easy victory.

Korver, a 6-foot-7 guard in his 10th season out of Creighton, broke a tie at 89 games with Dana Barros (1994-96) when he connected in the first quarter and the Hawks rolled on from there for a 108-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Center Al Horford led Atlanta (11-10) with 22 points, forward Paul Milsap contributed 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Korver finished as the Hawks’ seventh double-figure scorer with 10 points.

“It’s cool and hopefully I can keep it going,” said Korver, who set the record on his daughter’s first birthday. “But it has never been all about the record. For me, it was just making shots when I get them.”

“We’re all proud of him. If anyone in the league deserved the record it’s him,” Horford said. “He does so many things right on and off the court.”

Korver, who began his streak in the second game of last season, missed his first 3-pointer, rimming out a shot from the left baseline less than a minute into the game. He soon took care of the record, though, as he connected from the right wing on his second shot with a little more than six minutes gone.

“I‘m glad Kyle broke the record fast, so it took the pressure off,” said guard Jeff Teague. “I just wish I’d got the assist.”

Teague, who scored 13 points, led the Hawks with six assists, but it was Millsap, who finished with five, who got that one.

Guard Dion Waiters scored a second-high 30 points for Cleveland (6-13) and center Andrew Bynum had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Kyrie Irving, Cleveland’s leading scorer at 20.8 per game, was held scoreless for the first time in his career.

“The shots just weren’t falling,” Irving said. “We had a couple of early defensive breakdowns and that got them out to a big lead. There were a lot of letdowns, starting with me.”

Irving missed all nine of his shots and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers fell to 1-10 on the road.

“We’ve got to dig deep and find a way to play better and get some wins on the road,” said Cavaliers coach Mike Brown, bemoaning his young team’s lack of “grittiness.”

Korver, who had missed the previous four games with a rib injury, shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range on Wednesday en route to 23 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, tying Barros’ 18-year-old record on his first shot just 30 seconds into the game.

Barros reached 89 consecutive games on Jan. 10, 1996 while with Boston after starting the streak with Philadelphia on Dec. 23, 1994. Barros shot .442 percent (217 of 491) from behind the arc during his streak. Korver is shooting .467 (235 of 502) during his streak.

Korver hit again a minute after setting the record and the Hawks made 5 of 9 3-pointers in the first quarter, including a heave from beyond midcourt by Millsap at the buzzer for a 37-20 lead.

The Hawks led by as many as 24 points in the second quarter and were up 63-42 at halftime. Millsap had 12 of his 14 first-half points in the opening quarter, while Waiters had 17 points off the bench for the Cavaliers at the break.

Atlanta led by as many as 29 points at 77-48 early in the third quarter, but Cleveland scored the next 12 points and was within 84-72 early in the fourth before the Hawks regained control.

Guard Lou Williams had 13 points and forward Cartier Martin scored 12 off the bench for the Hawks, who shot 51.6 percent to 40.4 percent for Cleveland. The Cavaliers also went just 8-for-17 from the foul line.

NOTES: Atlanta backup C Gustavo Ayon suffered a sprained left ankle and left leg contusion in the fourth quarter. ... The Hawks sent G John Jenkins to Bakersfield of the NBA Development League and recalled G Jared Cunningham. A second-year pro, Cunningham averaged 15 points and 4.6 assists in five games with Bakersfield after starting the season with Atlanta. Jenkins, a first-round pick in 2012, had played in 10 games with the Hawks, averaging 3.3 points. ... The Hawks shipped G Dennis Schroder, their first-round draft choice in June out of Germany, to the D-League on Wednesday and he played his first game for Bakersfield on Friday. ... The Cavaliers return home to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in their sixth back-to-back of the season. ... The Hawks are off until Tuesday, when they host Oklahoma City. ... Cleveland assigned C Henry Sims and C Carrick Felix to Canton of the D-League on Thursday. They are set to play in Saturday’s game at Erie.