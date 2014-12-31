EditorsNote: fixed day of week

Milsap comes up big to help Hawks defeat Cavaliers

ATLANTA -- With a big piece of their offense sitting in the locker room with an upset stomach, Atlanta forward Paul Milsap picked a great night to come up big in the fourth quarter.

Milsap scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Atlanta Hawks to a 109-101 win over the LeBron James-less Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The veteran rose to the occasion in the absence of center Al Horford, who was scratched from the lineup minutes before the National Anthem, when he told coach Mike Budenholzer he was feeling ill.

Milsap was especially strong in the stretch. He scored eight straight points to turn back a Cleveland rally that had trimmed a one-time 17-point lead to two points with 4:36 remaining. Milsap made 10-of-17 from the floor and added nine. It was the most points scored by Milsap since he got 29 against the Lakers on Nov. 18, 21 games ago.

“Paul made a lot of plays down the stretch, getting to the basket, being aggressive, being decisive,” Budenholzer said.

The win was the seventh in the last eight games and the 16th in the last 18 games for Atlanta. The victory keeps the Hawks in second place in the Eastern Conference.

James missed the game on his 30th birthday with soreness in his left knee. That left guard Kyrie Irving to pick up the slack. Irving, who had missed the last two games with a sore knee, scored 35 points with nine assists and six rebounds for the Cavs.

“It obviously wasn’t our best or our prettiest game,” Budenholzer said. “They played well. Kyrie was really hard to guard. He put them on his back and other guys around him were making shots. Our guys just found a way to make enough plays to win.”

Atlanta (23-8) also got 23 points and 11 assists from guard Jeff Teague and 19 points and eight rebounds from guard Kyle Korver, who had four 3-pointers in the second half. Forward Mike Scott came off the bench to add 12 points and five rebounds.

Cleveland (18-13) got 18 points and 13 rebounds from center Tristan Thompson and a career-high 13 points from rookie guard Joe Harris. But forward Kevin Love, who had scored 20 in three of his last four games, complained of tightness in his back and made only 1 of 8 from the field and was held to seven points.

“I really thought we came out and competed,” Cleveland coach David Blatt said. “You saw a team that was together, despite missing 50 percent of our normal rotation. I thought that against a very good team, we had our chances to win the game, which we missed.”

The Hawks trailed by as many as eight points in the first quarter, but took a 26-25 lead after one period thanks to a nine-point effort by Teague, who has had three assists in the quarter. Irving kept the Cavaliers close with 10 points and four assists in the opening quarter.

Atlanta widened the gap in the second period, when Milsap scored eight of his 10 first-half points and Scott came off the bench to add eight points. The Hawks drew ahead by 10 points with 48.1 seconds left on a three-point play from guard Thabo Sefolosha. Atlanta outscored Cleveland 13-4 over the last 6:12 and took a 51-41 lead into intermission.

The Hawks built on their lead with a fast start in the third quarter. Korver had a pair of 3-pointers, the second that gave Atlanta a 17-point lead at the 10:18 mark. But Cleveland, led by Irving’s 12 points, methodically pecked away. The Cavs cut the lead to 76-72 on a drive by forward Dion Walters and were behind just 78-73 heading into the final period.

“Kyle is Kyle,” Budenholzer said. “He’s going to make shots. We’re spoiled that way.”

Atlanta has won two of the three meetings with Cleveland this season. The clubs play for the final time on March in Atlanta.

Irving said, “Obviously you don’t want to lose, but we kept fighting and cut it to two. There were a few plays that could have gone either way. We kept on to the end but we can’t hang our heads.”

NOTES: Cleveland F LeBron James was missing after he experienced recurring soreness in his knee dating to an injury that occurred during the Christmas game against Miami. Matthew Dellavedova started in his place. Also missing for the Cavs were F Shawn Marion (left ankle sprain). G Kyrie Irving (left knee) was able to play. ... Atlanta C Al Horford was scratched from the starting lineup at the last minute because of nausea. ... The Hawks recalled F/C Mike Muscala from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. The team assigned G John Jenkins to the Idaho Stampede and F/C Adreian Payne to the Austin Spurs. ... Cleveland returns home Wednesday night for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta plays three consecutive games on the road, starting Friday against the Utah Jazz.