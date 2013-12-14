Preview: Cavaliers at Heat

The Miami Heat follow up an uneven road trip with the opener of a five-game homestand Saturday against the suddenly surging Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heat split four games away from home, including a 90-84 setback in the much-anticipated matchup at Indiana on Tuesday. Dwyane Wade returned from his latest one-game layoff to score 17 points in what amounted to Miami’s lowest scoring output this season.

Cleveland has won five of six and three in a row following a 4-12 start, the latest a 109-100 triumph at Orlando on Friday. Kyrie Irving continued his recent surge by reaching the 30-point mark for the second straight game as the Cavaliers posted their longest winning streak since last February. LeBron James had 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against his former team in Miami’s win at Cleveland on Nov. 27.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (9-13): It goes without saying that as Irving goes, so goes Cleveland. However, that has never been the case more than during the club’s 5-1 surge, as Irving has averaged 26 points in the wins and was held scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting in the lone loss. The Cavaliers are 4-2 thus far in the second half of back-to-back sets.

ABOUT THE HEAT (16-6): Miami also gets to face Western Conference doormats Utah and Sacramento during the homestand and hopes it can put the road trip in the past. “It’s (been) a tough week for us,” James said after the loss in Indiana. “I think we’re all excited to get back to Miami, to get back home for the next two weeks.” None of the five games are back-to-back, which gives Wade a good chance to play all or at least the bulk of the homestand.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won the last eight meetings.

2. Cavaliers C Anderson Varejao has at least 13 rebounds in three of five games this month.

3. Heat F Shane Battier is 13-for-42 from the floor in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Heat 101, Cavaliers 91