Preview: Cavaliers at Heat

The Miami Heat expected to take a step back when LeBron James left, they just didn’t expect it to be this big a step. The Heat will be trying to recover from a home loss to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers when they welcome back James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday for the first time since the superstar left in free agency over the summer. The Cavaliers have won three straight and got one reunion out of the way with a win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

James guided Miami to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships in four years with the franchise before electing to go home to Northeast Ohio in the summer. The reaction from Heat fans to the move was mixed, and Miami quickly set about making up for the loss by handing Chris Bosh a max contract and bringing in Luol Deng and Josh McRoberts in free agency. Bosh is out indefinitely with a calf injury and McRoberts (knee) could miss the rest of the season, leaving another heavy load on Dwyane Wade.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (17-10): Cleveland, like Miami when James first arrived, is still working out the kinks in the new lineup. It has been strong on the defensive end in the last three games and has moved the ball well in the 125-104 win over the Timberwolves. Kevin Love had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first meeting with his former franchise and James is looking forward toward his own reunion. “It’s going to be great to be back in that building around those unbelievable fans and the memories will definitely come back,” James told reporters. “When it gets here I’m going to be excited about it. I’m going to relive a lot of moments in my head and go from there.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (13-16): Miami held a 23-point lead in the second half against the team with the worst record in the league on Tuesday but watched it all evaporate in a 91-87 setback. “We had a lot of losses this year, so just throw this one on top of the rest,” Wade told reporters. “I think everyone will get rejuvenated and understand that we have a nice Christmas game coming in here. Fans will be excited and we need to find a way to win.” The Heat have already lost 10 games at home – one more than all of last season with James around.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wade has scored 23 or more points in each of his last four games and is averaging 30.3 in that span.

2. Cleveland G Dion Waiters is averaging 20 points in the last two games and has scored at least 19 in three of four.

3. Bosh has missed the last six games but could return as soon as Thursday.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 106, Heat 99