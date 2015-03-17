Wade scores 32 as Heat top Cavs

MIAMI -- No one had to remind the Miami Heat players that LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town.

The Heat knew it, and the players responded, especially shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who scored a game-high 32 points to lead Miami to a 106-92 victory over Cleveland at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday night.

“It felt like an old Miami Heat game with the normal Miami Heat huddles,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We were screaming at each other. There was a lot of passion in this game -- and it was much needed.”

Wade scored 21 of his points in the first half, when the Heat (30-36) built an 18-point lead. Miami point guard Goran Dragic had 20 points and nine assists, and center Hassan Whiteside added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

James, who led the Heat to two NBA titles and two runner-up finishes in the past four years before bolting back to Cleveland, had 26 points, two rebounds and four assists.

He scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter, when the Cavs went on a 13-2 run to cut their deficit to 13 points with 3:33 left. However, Cleveland could get no closer.

Spoelstra said Heat forward Luol Deng deserves part of the credit for holding down James, who made just eight of 19 shots from the floor.

“It has to be a group effort,” Spoelstra said of the defense on James, who had just 10 points and no rebounds through three quarters, making only three of 10 shots.

“Lu is a dynamic wing defender. He plays all of his minutes to exhaustion, and that’s what you have to do against a great player like LeBron. You have to make him work, and, even then, he ends up with 26.”

James, who has been battling a knee injury, said he didn’t decide to play until just before game time.

“I gave it a go,” James said. “Everything hurts, but I‘m all right. I need to be out there for my teammates.”

Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving had 21 points but none in the fourth quarter.

It was the seventh consecutive game in which the Heat has alternated a loss with a win. That inconsistency helped create an Eastern Conference race in which the Heat, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are tightly bunched, competing for two playoff berths.

After all four of those teams played Monday, the Pacers, Heat and Celtics are in a three-way-tie for seventh place, and the Hornets are a half-game back.

“We’re in a fight for the playoffs,” Wade said. “Every day, we’re in, we’re out. We have to be more consistent.”

Cleveland (43-26) had its four-game win streak snapped. The Cavaliers, currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, held just one lead in the game -- 2-0.

Cavs coach David Blatt said his team, which won at Orlando on Sunday, was tired.

“We’ve been on the road for quite some time this month,” he said. “We didn’t have our normal energy. (James), like everyone else, looked a bit tired, but he didn’t do any worse than anyone else.”

Miami dominated the first half.

The Heat shot 61.1 percent in the first quarter, taking a 27-22 lead. Cleveland shot just 37.5 percent in the period, negating the Cavs’ 10-6 points-in-the-paint advantage.

Miami extended its lead to 56-38 at the break. The Heat held Cleveland to 33.3 percent shooting in the second quarter. On the other end, Miami went 0-for-3 on 3-pointers but made just about everything else, going 12-for-15 on 2-point tries and 5-for-5 on free throws.

The Heat led 83-63 after three quarters, and then James gave Cleveland one big -- although ultimately futile -- push.

“I stuck with it and found a good groove in the fourth quarter,” James said. “I tried to put some pressure on their defense.”

James, who is still close with Wade, said it was good to see his old friend have a “bounce” in his step.

“When he is making his pull-up (jumper),” James said, “there’s not much you can do to stop him.”

NOTES: The Heat leads its season series with Cleveland 2-1, with the home team winning all three games. The series finale is set for April 2 at Cleveland. ... When Cavs F LeBron James was announced before his former home fans, there were virtually no boos or cheers. ... Cleveland C Kevin Love was rested for the second consecutive game. “There are no injury concerns, just fatigue,” coach David Blatt said. “We want to rest him while we can.” ... Miami activated G Goran Dragic’s brother, G Zoran Dragic, who spent the previous four games at Sioux Falls, S.D., in the NBA Development League, averaging 16 points and four assists. Zoran Dragic did not play against the Cavs. ... Miami’s tough three-game homestand continues Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers and Friday against the Denver Nuggets. ... Cleveland returns home to face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.