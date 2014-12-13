Grizzlies 113, Hornets 107 (2OT): Zach Randolph had 20 points and 11 rebounds as host Memphis prevailed against lowly Charlotte.

Marc Gasol and Mike Conley scored 19 points apiece as the Grizzlies beat the Hornets for the sixth time in the last seven meetings. Courtney Lee added 13 points and Tony Allen grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and Gary Neal scored a season-best 25 points off the bench for the Hornets, who drop to 1-9 on the road. Al Jefferson added 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 7-of-21 from the field.

The Hornets had a three-point lead in the first overtime before Vince Carter drained a tying 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining. The Grizzlies scored the first five points of the second session and led by six after two free throws by Conley and held off Charlotte’s charge.

The Hornets took a 72-69 lead into the final stanza and Neal hit the first two baskets in the fourth quarter as Charlotte increased the lead to seven but Memphis recovered to take a 90-85 lead. After the Hornets rallied to tie the contest, Gasol charged through the lane for a go-ahead dunk with 11.9 seconds left before Gerald Henderson’s tip-in as time expired forced overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Grizzlies had nine blocks, including a season-best six from Gasol. … Walker had four 3-pointers as Charlotte was 6-of-17 from behind the arc. … Memphis was 29-of-38 from the free-throw line while the Hornets were 19-of-27.