Cavaliers 113, Jazz 102: Kyrie Irving had 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals to lead Cleveland past host Utah.

Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 15 rebounds and C.J. Miles scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Cavaliers, who improved to 3-15 on the road. Dion Waiters also scored 17 points, Anderson Varejao grabbed 14 rebounds and Luol Deng scored 10 in his Cleveland debut.

Richard Jefferson scored 18 points and Trey Burke added 17 for Utah, which was without leading scorer Gordon Hayward. Alec Burks tallied 16 points and Enes Kanter contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Irving scored 15 points in the third quarter as Cleveland went 16-of-23 from the field in a 39-point quarter to turn a 49-46 halftime deficit into an 85-70 lead. Irving’s three-point play midway through the quarter put the Cavaliers ahead to stay and a 10-0 run later in the period made it a 14-point margin, and Cleveland stretched the lead to 20 midway through the final stanza.

Utah led 49-46 at the half despite a 4-of-11 performance from the free-throw line. The Jazz finished 15-of-27 from the line and were outrebounded 45-34 while having a four-game home winning streak halted.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hayward sat out with a hip injury one game after scoring a career-best 37 points in Tuesday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. … Deng, who played 21 minutes, was acquired from Chicago earlier in the week for a package that included disgruntled C Andrew Bynum, whom the Bulls immediately waived. … The road win was Cleveland’s first since Dec. 13 against the Orlando Magic.