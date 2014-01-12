Preview: Cavaliers at Kings

The Sacramento Kings finally turned in a solid effort against a sub-.500 team and will look for another when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Kings knocked off contenders such as Miami, Houston and Portland in the past two weeks but had trouble with the likes of Philadelphia and Charlotte before defeating the Orlando Magic 103-83 on Friday. The Cavaliers took the opener of their five-game road trip at Utah 113-102 on Friday.

The win over the Jazz improved Cleveland’s NBA-worst road mark to 3-15 but provided a more complete picture of the team as Luol Deng made his debut after being acquired from Chicago. Deng scored 10 points in 21 minutes as he settled into a faster-paced offense than the one the Bulls ran post-Derrick Rose. “I’m really excited,” Deng told reporters after his first game with the Cavaliers. “I see the way guys are setting a screen, where we are scoring from. I just want to bring in something that we don’t have, whether it’s posting up or defensively getting the guys going.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (13-23): Cleveland has won back-to-back games - not coincidentally the two games since Kyrie Irving’s return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Irving collected 25 points and eight assists against Utah and stands to benefit from Deng drawing some attention from the defense. “I know that (Deng’s) going to continue to get better every single game,” Irving told reporters. “I’m looking forward to continuing to play with him.” Deng drew praise from coach Mike Brown for his presence on the bench. “I like the stuff he was saying to our guys at halftime, before the game, in the huddles and during the flow of action,” Brown told reporters.

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-22): Sacramento made its big trade last month when it acquired Rudy Gay from the Toronto Raptors. Gay is proving to be a solid scoring compliment to DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas and is averaging 20.6 points on 51.4 percent shooting in 14 games with the Kings after struggling to 19.4 on 38.8 percent from the field in the first 18 games with the Raptors. Sacramento tends to struggle is on the defensive end, where it had yielded at least 100 points in 10 straight games before clamping down against the Magic.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings took both meetings last season by a total of nine points.

2. Cleveland F Tristan Thompson has recorded a double-double in three straight games and four of the last five.

3. Sacramento rookie G Ben McLemore lost his starting spot and has totaled seven points on 3-of-19 shooting in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Kings 115, Cavaliers 106