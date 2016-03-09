Preview: Cavaliers at Kings

Cleveland Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving spent a few days sending cryptic tweets and could not get on the same page long enough to take down a depleted Memphis squad in a loss on Monday. James and Irving will try to help the Cavaliers avoid back-to-back setbacks when they begin a four-game West Coast trip at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

James made a point of letting his fans know how hard he worked even on off days on social media and sounded dejected after losing 106-103 to a Grizzlies team that was missing four starters. “I can sit up here and say that we’re a team that’s ready to start the playoffs tomorrow, but we’re not,” James told reporters. ”We’re still learning. We still have things that happen on the court that just, that shouldn’t happen.” The Kings are drifting away from a playoff spot in the West and have lost six of their last seven games. Not even a 40-point, 16-rebound performance from DeMarcus Cousins on Monday could lift Sacramento to a win on Monday at New Orleans, completing a 1-3 road trip.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland) CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (44-18): Cleveland committed 25 turnovers in Monday’s loss – seven from Irving – which led to 30 points. “We just could have done a better job of respecting the game,“ Cavaliers forward Kevin Love told reporters. ”A team like that, they were going to come out and swing for the fences, and they did. That was a real bad loss for us. ... Turnovers were terrible. That was what I mean, respecting the game.” Love is one of the biggest problems for the team of late and is shooting 27.5 percent from the field in his last four games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-37): Sacramento held a 17-point lead over the Pelicans early in the second half on Monday before falling apart and had its own problems hanging onto the ball and playing defense. “It’s been killing us all year,” Cousins told reporters of the 24-turnover performance. “And it’s going to continue to be a problem until we fix it.” The Kings are 28 in the league with an average of 16.1 turnovers and is 5 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Houston Rockets in the West.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kings G Darren Collison had a string of six straight games shooting 50 percent or better come to an end with a 2-of-10 effort on Monday.

2. Cavaliers F Tristan Thompson scored at least 10 points in four straight games.

3. Cleveland picked up a 120-100 win at home over Sacramento on Feb. 8 behind 32 points and 12 assists from Irving.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 112, Kings 100