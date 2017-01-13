Preview: Cavaliers at Kings

Speculation is heating up that the Sacramento Kings and star center DeMarcus Cousins are close to agreement on a mammoth contract extension through the 2022-23 season. But the more immediate business for Sacramento is notching a breakthrough victory when the powerful Cleveland Cavaliers invade town on Friday.

The five-year extension worth a reported $207 million can't be officially signed until after July 1 but Cousins and the Kings are said to be close to agreeing on the framework of the deal. Cousins has been a constant force despite the Kings' longstanding pattern of losing and is averaging 28 points and 10.1 rebounds this season. Cleveland arrives as an angry team after getting outplayed and outworked while losing to the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers in consecutive road games. "We didn't show any fight out there, but it's nothing we can't correct," Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love told reporters after Wednesday's 102-86 loss to Portland. "When we play faster, we're a better team. We got away from that. We need to play harder as well as our style of basketball."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (28-10): Cleveland shot a season-worst 34.1 percent from the field and had more turnovers (16) than assists (14) during the loss to the Trail Blazers. "You're not going to have assists if you're not making shots. If you shoot 34 percent, how many assists can you really get?" coach Tyronn Lue told reporters. "We need to do a better job of making shots but also a better job around the basket and in the paint. When we get in the paint, instead of taking tough shots we need to kick it out for open shots." Point guard Kyrie Irving tallied just 11 points and is 9-of-34 shooting over the past two games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-22): Cousins produced three consecutive double-doubles and contributed 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's 100-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The win was Sacramento's first in four games during a seven-game homestand that wraps up with games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. The Kings gave up 100 or more points in eight consecutive games before a strong fourth-quarter showing in which it held Detroit to 17 halted the streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers scored 120 points in both victories last season and won four of the past five against the Kings.

2. Cleveland swingman Kyle Korver is averaging just two points on 2-of-10 shooting in two games since being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks.

3. Sacramento F Anthony Tolliver (6.6 season average) is averaging 16.5 points over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 115, Kings 107