Preview: Cavaliers at Knicks

Only separated by two games in the Eastern Conference standings, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers seem miles apart heading into a meeting Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won three straight to get to 3-3 on their eight-game home stand, prompting coach Mike Woodson to note his team’s renewed commitment and sense of urgency. Cavaliers coach Mike Brown said his team’s “competitive spirit is non-existent” after wrapping up a 1-4 homestand with a 100-89 loss to New Orleans.

The Knicks hit an offensive slump during a five-game losing streak earlier this month, but Carmelo Anthony’s franchise-record 62-point game snapped them out of their funk and the whole team has contributed to the last two victories. “When you make shots it makes it easier,” Anthony told reporters. “Guys are moving the ball and guys are making shots. Everyone feels like they’re having fun again.” It hasn’t been much fun for the Cavaliers lately, as they averaged just 91.2 points over their five-game homestand with the only win coming against league-worst Milwaukee.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (16-29): Leading scorer Kyrie Irving (21.5 points) has topped 20 points in six of the last seven games, but it hasn’t spelled success for Cleveland. Center Anderson Varejao, who sat out against the Pelicans with a knee injury, practiced Wednesday and is expected to return at some point on the three-game road trip. If Varejao doesn’t make it back against the Knicks, it might mean more playing time for No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett, who has faced a disappointing rookie campaign but put up 15 points and eight rebounds against New Orleans.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (18-27): New York is banged-up with forwards Andrea Bargnani (elbow) and Amar‘e Stoudemire (ankle) out and guard Iman Shumpert (shoulder) potentially missing some time, too. The injuries haven’t hampered the Knicks’ offensive production recently, as they’ve topped 110 points in three straight games. Anthony’s production certainly has helped, as he has shot 55.6 percent and averaged 40.3 points over that span.

1. The Cavaliers are just 4-6 since acquiring SF Luol Deng, who has averaged 15.6 points with Cleveland after scoring 18 per game in 23 games with Chicago.

2. Anthony has topped 20 points in nine consecutive games, one shy of his longest streak of the season from Nov. 13-Dec. 1.

3. Varejao needs 10 points and one rebound to reach 4,000 in each category, joining Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Brad Daugherty and John Williams as the only players in franchise history to do so.

PREDICTION: Knicks 107, Cavaliers 96