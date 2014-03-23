Preview: Cavaliers at Knicks

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are close in the standings but are headed in opposite directions. The Cavaliers will try to avoid a fifth straight loss when they visit the Knicks on Sunday. New York has taken eight in a row to pull within three games of the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference and used the winning streak to jump 3 1/2 games over Cleveland in the standings.

The Knicks are not only playing for a playoff spot but are trying to impress new president Phil Jackson, who officially took over the team last week and is in evaluation mode for the rest of the season. The Knicks barely escaped the Philadelphia 76ers 93-92 on Friday but are taking advantage of a soft spot in the schedule with seven of the last eight wins coming against teams out of the playoff race. The Cavaliers fit that same bill, and New York is looking for its fifth straight home win before beginning a five-game swing through the Western Conference.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (26-44): Cleveland played its third straight without Luol Deng (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (biceps) on Saturday and did not have quite enough firepower to complete a fourth-quarter comeback in a 118-111 home loss to the Houston Rockets. Dion Waiters has stepped up with an average of 28 points in the last two contests and has taken over a distribution role with Irving out of the offense. The Cavaliers suffered a 117-86 loss in their last trip to New York on Jan. 30 and dropped a 107-97 home decision to the Knicks on Mar. 8 despite 30 points from Irving.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (29-40): New York nearly squandered a 17-point fourth-quarter lead in Philadelphia but pulled out the victory to keep the pressure on the Hawks. The run began when the team moved Amar’e Stoudemire into the starting lineup, and Stoudemire scored 22 points against the 76ers to pull his average to 18.5 points in the last eight games. Stoudemire also gives the Knicks a bigger frontline which helped hold opponents to an average of 91 points over the last four games. New York will get three more in a row against sub-.500 teams before playing nine of the final 10 against playoff contenders.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have taken five of the last six in the series

2. Cavaliers C Tyler Zeller scored a career-high 23 points on Saturday after totaling 23 in the previous six games.

3. New York F Carmelo Anthony has scored 20 or more points in 18 straight games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 105, Cavaliers 92