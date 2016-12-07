Preview: Cavaliers at Knicks

The New York Knicks possess a four-game winning streak but their sudden run of success is being overshadowed by Phil Jackson's recent comments as the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive in town for Wednesday's contest. The New York president referred to LeBron James and his business associates as a "posse" last month and James still is upset about the reference and Jackson's comments.

James made it clear earlier this week that he absolutely won't have a discussion with the 71-year-old Jackson about the comments he felt were offensive. "Didn't affect me, just know how much further we still have to go and how far we still have to go as African-Americans, even in the light of today," James told reporters. "For me, I've built my career on and off the floor on the utmost respect, and I've always given the utmost respect to everyone — all my peers, people that's laid the path for me and laid the path for coaches, players, things of that nature." Jackson admitted he made a mistake during an interview aired by the CBS Sports Network on Tuesday, saying he used a poor choice of words. "The obvious thing is, the word itself carries connotation. And I just don't understand that, that part of it — the word," Jackson said. "So I guess word choice could be something I could regret. But talking about other teams' players, that's out of the box."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (14-5): Shooting guard J.R. Smith suffered a hyperextended left knee in Monday's 116-112 road victory over the Toronto Raptors and he will sit out Wednesday's game. Smith has been experiencing soreness in the knee most of the season — the same knee he had surgery on in 2013 as a member of the Knicks. James warmed up for the New York game by scoring a season-high 34 points in the win over the Raptors.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (12-9): Point guard Derrick Rose hasn't missed a game yet this season but there is a question over whether he will play against the Cavaliers after leaving Tuesday's 114-103 victory over the Miami Heat with back spasms. Rose said after the contest that his back had "calmed down" but that he would have to make an intelligent decision prior to Wednesday's game. "He says it's tight," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. "It kind of goes from his groin to his lower back, so hopefully they'll give him some treatment after the game and ... we'll see if he can be all right for (Wednesday)."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers rolled to a 117-88 victory over the Knicks in the Oct. 25 season-opening game for their seventh straight win in the series.

2. New York SF Carmelo Anthony scored a season-best 35 points against the Heat and is averaging 28 points over the past three games.

3. Cleveland PF Kevin Love recorded 28 points and 14 rebounds against Toronto for his 11th double-double in the past 14 games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 109, Knicks 105