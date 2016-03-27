Cavaliers 107, Knicks 93

NEW YORK -- LeBron James recorded the 42d triple-double of his career and second in a week, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 107-93 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

James scored 27 points, pulled in 11 rebounds and delivered 10 rebounds. On Monday in a 124-91 win against Denver, James scored 33 points, with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Kevin Love registered his 31st double-double this season with 28 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland (52-21).

Carmelo Anthony topped New York (30-44) with 28 points despite going 9-of-24 from the floor.

Mo Williams returned to the Cavaliers after missing just over a month because of a sore knee. The 13-year veteran guard scored eight points in 13 minutes. He hadn’t played more than four minutes in a game since Feb. 10.

Anthony’s 3-pointer cut the Cleveland lead to 99-87 with 5:32 remaining, but the Knicks went into a scoring drought, failing to score from the floor the rest of the game on five shots. Anthony missed three of those shots.

The Knicks made a fourth-quarter run with an 8-2 flurry that cut the Cleveland lead to 93-82 with 6:39 to play, but Love responded with a 3-pointer to push it to 96-82 24 seconds later.

A layup from Love increased the Cavaliers lead to 72-49, its largest advantage to that point, at the 5:52 mark of the third quarter.

Love delivered eight points in the second quarter, including a put-back at the buzzer, to help the Cavaliers open up a 56-32 halftime cushion. The Knicks made only one of their 10 3-point shots in the half.

Cleveland moved its lead to 47-25 after J.R. Smith drained a 3-pointer on James’ seventh assist with 4:25 left in the second quarter. A 17-4 run to end the first, spurred by two 3-pointers from Williams, gave Cleveland a 32-15 lead.

The Knicks were 7-of-24 (29 percent) in the opening quarter and Anthony was just 1-of-8.

After shooting 51 percent from the floor in a win over Chicago on Thursday, the Knicks came out cold, missing 10 of their first 13 shots. Anthony failed to connect on four of those shots.

NOTES: Cleveland PG Kyrie Irving was given the night off to rest his surgically-repaired knee. In 13 career games against New York, Irving is averaging 24.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 34.8 minutes. ... G Matthew Dellavedova made his 12th start of the season, replacing Irving. ... Cavaliers F Tristan Thompson played in his 361st consecutive game, tying him with Jim Chones for the longest streak of consecutive games played in team history. ... Since Dec. 28, the Cavaliers have the third-best road winning percentage in the NBA. ... Knicks F Kristaps Porzingis hit five 3-pointers in back-to-back wins against Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday -- one fewer than he knocked down in his first eight games this month. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony is the only player in the NBA to lead his team in each of the following categories: points (21.9), rebounds (7.9) and assists (4.2).