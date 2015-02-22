Cavs rout Knicks as Smith, Shumpert return to Garden

NEW YORK -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guards J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert from the New York Knicks in early January, they were lacking chemistry and mired in a 1-9 slump.

After Cleveland’s 101-83 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Cavaliers coach David Blatt credited Smith and Shumpert for his team’s vast turnaround.

In their return to the Garden for the first time since the trade, Smith scored 17 points and Shumpert recorded seven assists -- one of them when Smith jumped to catch his lob pass and dunked it with his back to the basket early in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Cleveland led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

“It was exciting to come back and see the ‘home crowd’ one more time,” said Smith, who spent three-plus seasons in New York. “Honestly, if Melo (Carmelo Anthony) would have played, it would have made it all that more fun.”

Anthony will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his left knee.

Shumpert also contributed five rebounds and four points off the bench to help Cleveland (35-22) record its 16th win in its last 18 games.

”They (Smith and Shumpert) obviously have really changed the fortunes of the team,“ Blatt said. ”Because of their particular skill sets and more importantly because of the attitudes that they brought and the way they fit right in with our guys.

“They gelled with their teammates, quickly, easily and naturally.”

Cleveland forward Kevin Love recorded a team-best 29th double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. He eclipsed the 5,000-rebound barrier early in the first quarter and has 5,014 for his career. Love is seventh in the league in double-doubles.

Forward LeBron James and point guard Kyrie Irving each scored 18 points in three quarters of work. James surpassed Allen Iverson for 22nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the first quarter. He was four points shy of the former Philadelphia guard. James has accumulated 24,383 points in his career.

It was the first time James failed to score at least 25 points in the last 13 road games.

“It is very, very humbling and it is an honor to be named with some of the greats growing up,” James said. “To know I passed Allen Iverson on the all-time scoring list is pretty cool.”

The Knicks (10-45) were led by rookie guard Langston Galloway’s 13 points. New York has dropped seven straight games by an average of 13 points.

Cleveland extended its lead to 81-55 after three quarters as James, Irving and Love exited for the day.

The Big 3 were already in double figures at the half, with Cleveland comfortably ahead 62-38. James had 16 points, Love tossed in 13 points and Irving added 10. The Knicks never got closer than 40-23 and trailed by as many 29 points.

James contributed 12 points, four assists and two steals to help the Cavaliers to a 36-17 first-quarter advantage. Cleveland shot 71.4 percent (15-of-21) from the floor in the quarter.

“It’s the same thing occurring over and over again,” said Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored seven points off the bench. “We need a better start to games, point blank.”

NOTES: The Knicks were just 3-of-19 from 3-point range. ... Cleveland is expected to sign C Kendrick Perkins once he clears waivers later this week. He finalized a buyout with the Jazz on Saturday. Perkins was traded to the Jazz Thursday in a three-team deal with Detroit and Oklahoma City. ... Cavaliers coach David Blatt coached Knicks C Andrea Bargnani in 2005 to the Italian National Cup with Benetton Treviso. ... Knicks G Shane Larkin was out with what New York coach Derek Fisher described as “strep throat-like symptoms.” ... Since Jan. 19, the Cavaliers rand second in defensive field-goal percentage (.414) and fifth in opponent points per game (94.9).