Preview: Cavaliers at Lakers

Two teams that lost their most-recent outings by a combined 80 points square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Cleveland is just 3-16 on the road and its last contest represents the worst margin of defeat (44 points) in the NBA this season as the Sacramento Kings posted an easy 124-80 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday. The Lakers have lost 10 of 11 games and were annihilated 123-87 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Los Angeles has an injury riddled roster and center Pau Gasol is again ailing and underwent an MRI exam on his left foot on Monday. If Gasol sits out against Cleveland, it would likely leave the Lakers with just eight healthy players. Cavaliers forward Luol Deng has averaged just 11 points in two games since being acquired from the Chicago Bulls but has been slowed by Achilles’ tendon soreness.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (13-24): Leading scorer Kyrie Irving had a miserable outing against Sacramento with just seven points on 3-of-14 shooting, marking only the second time that Irving (21.7 ppg) has failed to score in double digits this season. The club’s poor outing presented an opportunity for the recently acquired Deng to show his leadership skills and he pounced on the occasion. “The first thing I said was, ‘It’s not the last time we’re going to have a bad day,’” Deng said. “If you’re trying to be in this league for a long time, then you’re going to have many days where you don’t play your best. I just asked everyone to have each other’s back.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (14-23): Swingman Xavier Henry is close to returning to action but is listed as doubtful for the Cleveland contest. Henry, who is averaging 10.1 points, has missed six consecutive games since suffering a bone bruise in his right knee in late December and was playing well prior to the injury. “I don’t think he’ll get the all-clear yet,” Los Angeles coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters on Monday. “They’ll want to get him on the floor and have him go through some stuff. Hopefully sometime soon but (Tuesday) would surprise me.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have recorded three consecutive home victories over the Cavaliers.

2. Los Angeles PG Kendall Marshall is averaging 13.6 points and 11.2 assists in five games since becoming a starter.

3. Cleveland C Anderson Varejao had grabbed at least 11 rebounds in seven straight games before only collecting seven against the Kings.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 111, Lakers 104