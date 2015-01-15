Preview: Cavaliers at Lakers

The star-studded Cleveland Cavaliers have dipped below .500 and attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Even LeBron James’ return from back and knee injuries couldn’t end the string of losses as he scored 33 points after an eight-game absence but the Cavaliers lost 107-100 to the Phoenix Suns. Kobe Bryant is scheduled to play for the Lakers but was just 3-of-19 in Tuesday’s 78-75 loss to the Miami Heat.

Bryant was playing for just the second time in five games and he was far from the only Los Angeles player struggling to make shots. Forwards Carlos Boozer (1-of-8), Wesley Johnson (3-of-13) and Nick Young (2-of-11) all had issues as the Lakers shot just 31.5 percent from the field. Cleveland has lost nine of its last 10 games but James felt good about his return and said, “I couldn’t make those moves two weeks ago. For me to come back and feel like myself again is pretty cool.”

10:30 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (19-20): Recently acquired guard J.R. Smith buried a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points in the loss to Phoenix. Smith, playing in his fourth game for Cleveland, has knocked down eight or more 3-pointers 11 times in his career, most in NBA history and two ahead of Ray Allen. Both guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Love had only nine points against Phoenix – Irving had scored 20 or more points in eight of the previous nine games and Love had posted five consecutive double-doubles.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-27): Bryant has been held out of six of the past 12 games to rest and he said his rhythm is being affected and he needs to pick his spots. “The game will look a lot different,” Bryant told reporters. “I’m comfortable with where I am and I’ll get my legs a little more lively. That just comes from playing instead of having so much time off.” Bryant had a chance to force the Miami game into overtime but he missed a tying 3-point attempt with 1.9 seconds left.

1. Cleveland has won 10 of the past 16 meetings.

2. Young is 18-of-75 shooting over the last six games.

3. James is five steals away from becoming the first player in Cavaliers’ history to reach 1,000.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 110, Lakers 103