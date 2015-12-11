Preview: Cavaliers at Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 18 points down to snap a three-game losing streak last time out and look to build off that when they visit the improving Orlando Magic on Friday. Cleveland goes for its 12th consecutive victory over Orlando and second this season after LeBron James scored 33 points in Tuesday’s 105-100 triumph versus Portland.

The Cavaliers have dropped five of their past six away from home, but could get guards Kyrie Irving (knee) and Iman Shumpert (wrist) back on this two-game road trip that continues to Boston on Tuesday. The Magic hope to add to Cleveland’s road woes after winning six of their last eight games overall and building a 7-3 record at home. Orlando returns to Florida after winning three times on a five-game road trip that ended with a 107-104 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday. The Magic, who have four more victories than they had 22 games into last season, enter Thursday’s games fourth in the league in field goal percentage defense (42.2) after finishing 28th in 2014-15.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (14-7): James missed his first game of the season against Miami last Saturday to rest before coming back to make 14-of-24 from the field overall and record 14 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. James averages 26.5 points while Kevin Love adds 18.2, but struggled the last four games while making 15-of-48 from the field. Guard Mo Williams scored 13 points in 21 minutes against Portland, following an MRI on his sore left knee that came back negative.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (12-10): Execution problems down the stretch spoiled a spirited comeback Wednesday night as Orlando missed a chance to even its road record. The Magic have put themselves in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff race with balanced scoring and better defense, but are still in the bottom third of the league in field goal percentage (43.7). Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, Tobias Harris and Victor Oladipo are each averaging between 15.5 and 14.5 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland F Tristan Thompson had just two points in a season-low 19 minutes against Portland last time out.

2. Orlando PG Elfrid Payton averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals on the recent five-game road trip.

3. The Cavaliers have won the last five meetings at Orlando, and the Magic’s last victory at home in the series was in 2012.

PREDICTION: Magic 101, Cavaliers 96