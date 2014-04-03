(Updated: UPDATES playoff race in first sentence, second graph)

Cavaliers 119, Magic 98: Dion Waiters recorded a game-high 26 points and Kyrie Irving came back from an eight-game absence to score 17 as visiting Cleveland defeated Orlando for the seventh straight time.

Tristan Thompson contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds while Spencer Hawes also scored 20 as the Cavaliers moved within two games of New York for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Irving made 7-of-8 from the field and chipped in with eight assists after returning from a strained left biceps for Cleveland, which has won five of its last six games.

Jarrett Jack also scored 13 for the Cavaliers, who shot 57.7 percent from the field and had a 25-6 edge in fast break points. Victor Oladipo led the way with 16 points and Doron Lamb had 14 – both off the bench – for the Magic, who turned the ball over 17 times.

Orlando trimmed a 13-point deficit to seven midway through the second quarter before Cleveland scored 21 of the final 26 to build a 70-47 lead at intermission. Hawes drained four 3-pointers en route to 18 points and Thompson poured in 14 as the Cavaliers outscored the Magic 38-18 in the paint during the opening half.

Irving’s basket early in the third pushed the lead to 27 and Orlando fought back within 17, but Cleveland scored 12 of the final 15 – six by Thompson – for a 94-68 edge going into the final 12 minutes. The Magic could not make a serious run in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers finished with 64 points in the paint.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cavaliers were without leading rebounder Anderson Varejao due to a shoulder injury. … The 70 points were the most scored in the first half by Cleveland this season and the most Orlando has given up in any half in 2013-14. … The Cavaliers, who have beat the Magic in all four meetings this season, drained 9-of-18 from 3-point range and 20-of-24 at the free-throw line.