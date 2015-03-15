Cavaliers 123, Magic 108: Kyrie Irving scored 33 points and J.R. Smith added 25 as visiting Cleveland defeated Orlando for the 10th consecutive time.

LeBron James contributed 21 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who continue to own second place in the Eastern Conference. James Jones added 12 points on four 3-pointers as Cleveland went 18-of-35 from 3-point range with Smith making six and Irving going 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

Victor Oladipo had 25 points and seven assists and Tobias Harris had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who have lost four straight games and eight of 10. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Elfrid Payton added 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Magic were within nine points after a basket by Harris with 5:54 remaining in the game and again were within nine before but the Cavaliers extinguished the charge. James Jones and Irving each made 3-pointers during an 8-0 run that made it 120-103 and Jones added another 3-pointer to make it an 18-point margin.

Orlando led by two points after the opening quarter before the Cavaliers put 40 on the board in the second while soaring to a 66-55 halftime lead. James’ basket pushed Cleveland’s lead to 18 midway through the third quarter and the Magic pulled within 12 before trailing 100-86 entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cavaliers are averaging 126 points over the last three games. … The Magic controlled the boards 44-34 and had 17 offensive rebounds. … Cleveland had a 22-10 edge in fast-break points.