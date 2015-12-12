Cavaliers roll over Magic

ORLANDO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers hardly broke a sweat Friday night, rolling to their most lopsided win of the season. And it came as no surprise.

They have owned the Orlando Magic.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 25 points and the Cavaliers beat the Magic for the 12th consecutive time -- their longest win streak against any team -- as they coasted through the second half of a wire-to-wire, 111-76 victory at the Amway Center.

“We were tough,” James said. “When we get out and defend early, we can do some special things out there. It’s a mindset. I just wanted to put my staple on the game early.”

James hit 10 of 15 shots and added eight assists in only 29 minutes. He had 20 in the first half when the game was decided. He sat out the fourth quarter, along with the rest of the Cleveland starters. The Cavaliers led 83-52 after three periods.

“It was a fun game for us,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said. “It felt good, to have the first unit cheering on the second unit in a happy and fun way finally in the fourth quarter. It’s been awhile since we had a game like that. We’re not there yet, but this was a really good team effort all around. We played a full game.”

Center Timothy Mozgov scored 17 points and forward Kevin Love had eight points, a game-high 13 rebounds and six assists. Guard Matthew Dellavedova had 12 points and six assists. Reserve James Jones hit four of eight shots from 3-point range for 15 points as Cleveland improved the Eastern Conference’s best record to 15-7.

The Magic (12-11) never challenged for the lead after Cleveland scored the game’s first five points. It was the Magic’s worst loss this season, eclipsing the 14-point defeat in Cleveland in November.

“That’s a great team. They were ready and they basically just toyed with us,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “Things were out of hand a minute into the game. They got out of hand real quick.”

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert made his season debut and looked sharp. He hit five of seven shots for 14 points in 24 minutes. The Cavaliers were without starter J.R. Smith, who remained in Cleveland with a flu-like illness. They still are without point guard Kyrie Irving, but they looked plenty good enough against the Magic.

The Magic got 14 points from center Nikola Vucevic, their only starter to reach double figures. Rookie reserve Mario Hezonja had 12 points. No one else scored more than nine.

“It was pretty embarrassing to lose like this,” Vucevic said. “This one was just pretty bad. It was a blowout, and that’s not something we’re proud of. Against a team like Cleveland, you have to bring it all.”

Cleveland shot 56.9 percent from the field (41 of 72) and outrebounded the Magic, 45-30.

After James scored 20 points in 18 minutes and the Cavaliers took a 53-37 lead at halftime, they led by as many as 34 during the third.

James hobbled off the court at the end of the first period when he stepped on the foot of teammate Tristan Thompson and rolled his ankle. He was back in the game, though, three minutes into the second quarter.

James got hit in the face later in the second period with a pass by Orlando’s Andrew Nicholson, and he fell to the floor shaking his head looking stunned. He then scored the next 11 points for the Cavaliers, giving them a 51-31 lead.

NOTES: Cavaliers G Iman Shumpert made his season debut on Friday night after missing the first 21 games with a wrist injury sustained in training camp. He said Friday morning not to expect anything special. “If my timing isn’t all the way there, that’s OK,” Shumpert said. “At least I‘m going to bring energy.” ... Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving is traveling with the team and could make his season debut on Tuesday in Boston. ... Cavaliers F LeBron James is leading the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring (8.9 ppg). “I‘m playing at a high level,” James said Thursday. ... Former Cavaliers F John “Hot Rod” Williams died Friday after battling prostate cancer. Williams, 53, spent nine seasons (1986-95) in Cleveland. ... The Magic lead the NBA with seven games (3-4) this season decided by three points or less. ... Magic coach Scott Skiles was asked before the game if he thought the unbeaten Golden State Warriors could break Chicago Bulls’ record for wins in an NBA season. “To me, it looks like they could win 82,” he said.