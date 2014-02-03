Preview: Cavaliers at Mavericks

A resurgent Dirk Nowitzki leads the Dallas Mavericks into the finale of a four-game homestand Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 35-year-old Nowitzki has posted consecutive 30-point games for the first time in almost two years after collecting 34 in a 107-103 win over Sacramento on Friday. Dallas improved to 16-8 at home and carries a 12-6 mark against Eastern Conference opponents into the matchup with Cleveland, which fell to the Mavericks 102-97 at home Jan. 20.

That setback started a 1-6 slide for the Cavaliers, who have dropped the first two legs of their three-game road trip by an average of 22.5 points. Luol Deng had 24 points in one of his better offensive showings since joining Cleveland in a 106-92 loss at Houston on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 5-19 on the road. Center Anderson Varejao missed his third straight game with a knee ailment but could return Monday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (16-31): Varejao had 21 rebounds, 18 points, four assists and two steals in an outstanding performance versus Dallas at home last month, and his return would be massive for Cleveland. The veteran big man’s absence absence continued to be felt Saturday, as Houston outrebounded the Cavaliers by a 44-32 margin and claimed a 62-32 margin in points in the paint. One area Cleveland holds a distinct advantage is on the boards - ranking 15th in rebounding margin, compared to 28th for the Mavericks - but without Varejao that goes out the window.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (27-21): This is a golden opportunity for Dallas to get a win before it launches into a stretch that sees the team play 12 of 18 on the road, with three of the six home opponents coming in the form of Miami, Portland and Indiana. Before that challenging stretch, the Mavericks would like to get forward Shawn Marion back to health. The veteran, who scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting against Cleveland in the previous meeting, sat out the win over the Kings due to a sore shoulder.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nowitzki has shot 42.8 percent in 25 career games versus Cleveland, his lowest mark against any team.

2. Cavaliers G Dion Waiters had the only scoreless outing of his 103-game career against Dallas last month, going 0-for-4 from the field in 17 minutes.

3. Dallas has won three straight meetings and six of the last seven.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 104, Cavaliers 95